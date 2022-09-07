Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Sanders stun in black dazzling gowns at Venice Film Festival

<!–

Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Sanders certainly dressed to impress as they showed off their modeling skills during The Son’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

Sara, 31, looked nothing short of sensational in a form-fitting dazzling black dress that sported a high neck and long sleeves.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel flashed her long pins through a slit in the front and elevated her frame in a pair of pointed heels.

The Portuguese model tied her dark locks into a perfect bun from a center part, revealing a glamorous palette of makeup, including a smoky eyeshadow.

She spiced up the eye-catching ensemble by pairing it with a pair of silver drop diamond earrings and some rings.

Meanwhile, Jasmine, who is also known as Golden Barbie, posed for a storm in a detailed black sheer dress with draped shoulder sleeves.

The German-American model and fashion influencer shone in the lace-up back shoe that she paired with matching strappy heels.

The blonde beauty smoothed her locks into a high bun and revealed a gorgeous palette of makeup, including winged black eyeliner and a swipe of pink lipstick.

She heightened her glamor by pairing the embellished maxi dress with a striking silver necklace and matching earrings.

Also in attendance was Russian supermodel Natasha Poly, who looked fabulous in another black evening gown.

The 37-year-old opted for a corset-style bodice and flashed her toned legs through a lace-up thigh-high split.

She lifted her long body in a pair of simple black heels and rocked a pair of mesh gloves with various dazzling jewelry.

Natasha rivaled her bold look by smoothing her blonde locks from above from a side part, while the rest fell down her back.

Jacquelyn Jablonski bought some color on the star-studded red carpet when she opted for a gorgeous strapless pink maxi dress.

The American model, 31, wrapped a long coordinated scarf around her neck that flowed to the floor with feather details.

