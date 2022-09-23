Sara Gilbert, 47, runs errands on her $3000 electric motorbike

Sara Gilbert was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday running errands on her $3,000 Super73 electric motorcycle.

The Roseanne actress, 47, wore black pants, boots, a green shirt and a black helmet.

Gilbert looked deeply focused as she cycled down the sidewalk, her hands clutching the handlebars.

The outing comes two days after the season five premiere of Gilbert’s hugely successful show, The Connors.

The plot kicked off a few months after Darlene (Gilbert) and Ben’s joyous wedding while honeymooning together on Lake Michigan with another newlywed couple, Jakie and Neville, as they all strained to save money.

Other characters in the show head out for a night at a water park, where Harris and Mark form an unexpected bond while Mark learns the news that his ex-boyfriend is dating someone else.

The Conners was a series that grew out of controversy when lead actress Roseanne Barr got into trouble over a tweet.

The Conners ousted Roseanne in May 2018 and fired her from the show, claiming that her tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to ex-President Barack Obama, was racist.

Roseanne’s character was subsequently killed off in the series’ storyline, which remains ABC’s best comedy show.

The four performers, who all appeared on the original Roseanne show, get a percentage of the backend of the series’ revenue stream.

The leading quartet of actors Gilbert, Goodman, Metcalf, and Goranson earned about $400,000 per episode in the first four seasons with higher salaries.

Earlier this year, Sara helped her close friend and former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne deal with the emotional distress she experienced when she was canceled over a racist remark.

Gilbert suggested trying a unique form of therapy and recommended a doctor who did ketamine treatments, saying, “I’ve had three months of therapy,” she said. “I’ve had ketamine treatment and I got it all out. All the tears and everything I felt, you know. All that, it’s gone.’

Last year, Gilbert and her ex Linda Perry signed their divorce and custody agreement two years after their six-year marriage ended, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.