Sara Cox cuts a chic figure in a green floral dress as she attends a swanky show jumping event

Sara Cox cut a chic figure in a green midi dress as she attended the Longines Global Champions tour on Friday.

The broadcaster, 47, looked sensational in the square-neckline sundress with a unique rose pattern as she joined several stars attending the show jumping event at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

Sara also opted for a sleek and straight haircut, which allowed her blond locks to fall loosely to her shoulders.

She also styled the elegant summer dress with a simple watch and a pair of casual white sneakers.

Sara was all smiles as she posed for a variety of photos before the big event.

Elaine Pearce was also joined by the broadcaster and the pair were spotted sitting on the sidelines together enjoying the show jumping competition.

Before the event, Sara also took the chance to snap a few snaps with her friends Laura Heard, Fiona Bruce and Elaine Pearce.

All four stars appeared to be in good spirits as they posed for the photos.

Zara Martin and Sarah Ann Macklin were also in attendance, both opting for chic classic suits for the day ahead.

Pretty in pink: Fiona who also attended the event jumped at the chance to pose for a slew of photos and showed off her bright pink ensemble

Looking stylish: The British journalist looked sensational in a vibrant two-piece set consisting of a high-neck top and matching trousers

The Longines Global Champions Tour is the ultimate show jumping event where celebrities gather to see the best riders and horses.

The show jumping event often has the highest prize money and the privileged front row seats offer some of the most iconic views in the world.

During the event, celebrities will have the chance to enjoy premium champagne and glasses of wine while enjoying an unforgettable weekend of sports and entertainment.

Chic: And founder and CEO of The Be Well Collective, Sarah Ann Macklin, also attended the event and could be seen posing for a photo next to a vintage car

You can’t go wrong with a suit: DJ Zara Martin also attended the ultimate show jumping event in a classic cream white suit and some simple accessories

The event comes after Sara took to Instagram in May to show off the results of her recent grueling 10-week fitness program.

She looked sensational in the breathtaking snaps as she flexed her muscular arms and showed off her flowing six-pack.

And the mother of three, who was once known as a partying “ladette,” revealed she’d stopped drinking in an effort to achieve her new chiseled look.

The television host also showed her 336,000 followers what her intensive workout consists of.

She also took the opportunity to thank her trainer Scott Harrison and her friend Rylan Clark.

Sara captioned the photos: ‘YASSSSSS done and after 10 weeks I feel ruddy. Loved not drinking – 2 large family parties AND an all inclusive holiday on the wagon was a challenge but well worth it. Been into fitness for a while but really needed a kick in the butt and this was great’.

“Quite relieved to have cracked it at the age of 47. Highly recommend it if you want to try it. Thanks for all the support @Iamscottharrison & @Rylan for encouraging me to try Ps I’m going to STEN’s now [friend Jules Von Hep] party to tumble off the wagon but will be back on Mon-Fri’.