Santander hires law firm to investigate senior bankers who visited strip club with junior workers

A banker for Santander has kept his job after taking four young employees to an east London strip club on a night out, sparking an internal investigation.

The senior manager is said to have orchestrated the evening at Nag’s Head Gentlemen’s Club in Aldgate in February this year.

The group of seven men, including two other senior managers, joined the club after a day of meetings with the global capital markets team at the bank’s offices near Regent’s Park, the report said. Financial times.

But an internal whistleblower feared the young staff had been pressured to attend and raised the alarm with the Spanish bank’s compliance department.

The Nag’s Head calls itself ‘one of London’s oldest lap dance institutions’ on its website, adding: ‘With beautiful girls from all over the world, there’s nowhere better to see exotic strip dancing, from private dances to seductive stage shows.’

After being notified of the night out, Santander hired US law firm Gibson Dunn to launch an internal investigation over the summer.

However, after speaking to 15 employees who attended that night, they found that no explicit pressure had been placed on junior employees, according to a person with knowledge of the process.

(Pictured: the Nags Head Gentlemen's Club in Aldgate, east London)

The manager who orchestrated the evening was disciplined and kept his job.

According to reports, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was also notified.

An employee told FT that the bank’s handling of the affair was “symptomatic of an industry moving from old to new norms.”

They added: “The company didn’t know how to deal with it, as these practices were common ten years ago, but are now rightly frowned upon.”

Another employee labeled the events an “open secret” and added: “Everyone [throughout the bank] know about it, but nothing is officially said about it.’

The FCA declined to comment on the whistleblower involved, telling MailOnline it cannot comment on individual companies.

MailOnline has reached out to Gibson Dunn for comment.

In a statement, Santander said: “We take all concerns about employee behavior very seriously and follow a rigorous process to ensure that the facts are established and appropriate action is taken where necessary.

(Pictured: Santander HQ near Regent's Park in London)

“The details of such investigations and actions are kept confidential and we are therefore unable to comment further.”

It comes after four New York-based Deutsche Bank employees were fired in March after they reportedly enjoyed an evening at a strip club in violation of company policy.

They’d tried to bill out expenses for the night out as a legitimate restaurant visit, according to Bloomberg.

Even going to a strip club with co-workers is a violation of Deutsche Bank’s corporate policy, and the mistake was reportedly compounded by attempts to claim expenses before attempting to cover their tracks.