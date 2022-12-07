Sanna Marin stuns in white gown as she attends Finnish Independence Day celebration

<!–

The Prime Minister of Finland looked sensational in a floor-length white dress as she attended Finland’s Independence Day celebrations with her husband last night.

Sanna Marin, 37, wore a custom form-fitting dress by Finnish designer Sari Hörkkö for the reception at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki last night.

With cap sleeves and a wide white sewn-in belt, the dress showed only a bit of skin around the shoulders.

The country’s youngest ever prime minister – who was elected in 2019 at the age of 34 – showed off her elegant cap sleeve detail by tying her long brown hair into a tight bun.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 37, stunned in a custom form-fitting dress by Finnish designer Sari Hörkkö for the reception at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki last night

The mother – who welcomed daughter Emma Amalia in 2018 – embellished her sophisticated dress with a silver floral necklace and matching cuff earrings and bracelets.

Sanna completed her look by proudly wearing the Finnish Grand Cross of the White Rose, which she recently received for her services to her country.

Meanwhile, Sanna’s entrepreneur husband Markus Raikkonen looked good in a classic black tuxedo with a white pocket square and black bow tie.

Sanna pictured with her entrepreneur husband Markus Raikkonen arriving at the palace

He explained how a version of the garment was on display when he moved to its current premises in Tehtaankatu 15 years ago.

While reviewing his older designs recently, Sari came across the white dress and said the prime minister asked if she could wear it to the reception.

At first, the designer was unsure about his warehouse still had the exact material to add to the dress, he was amazed to find the correct amount needed for the adjustments.

He added: ‘It’s special that I’ve been carrying those pieces of fabric with me all these years without knowing it.’

The festive reception at the Presidential Palace is held every year on December 6 to mark Finland’s independence from the Russian Empire 105 years ago.

Sanna Marin, 37, became Finland’s prime minister in 2019 when she was just 34 — and while her approval ratings are high, people have questioned her ‘partying’ lifestyle

Marin ready to party at the Flow festival in Helsinki with photographer and influencer Janita Autio – who was featured in the party video – on the latter’s Instagram account

When Sanna was elected in 2019, she became the youngest world leader and the Scandinavian country’s third female prime minister.

But while Finnish polls for Marin’s coalition government have remained steadily positive over the past three years, some critics have questioned the “partying” lifestyle of a child’s mother.

After a video surfaced showing Marin dancing with some famous friends while music blared in the background, the prime minister was criticized for her antics.

The group of revelers included Finnish singer Alma and her sister Anna, rapper Petri Nygard, TV presenter Tinni Wikstrom, photographer and influencer Janita Autio, radio host Karoliina Tuominen, as well as members of parliament from her own Social Democratic Party.

The video came just eight months after Marin was forced to apologize for going out after coming into contact with a Covid-19 case.

Pictured with her friends in Helsinki last December, she didn’t have her official phone with her, which is where she received the notification she needed to self-isolate.