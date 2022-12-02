Sanna Marin screams at an ABC host when she is asked about her dancing once again

The Finnish prime minister is furious with ABC TV presenter Sarah Ferguson after she was questioned about an infamous video of her dancing.

Sanna Marin, 37, who is in the country to discuss a free trade agreement between the European Union and Australia, appeared at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening to criticize Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and speak about women’s rights around the world.

However, she seemed to be in an optimistic mood when host Ms. Ferguson asked her about the controversy surrounding photos and TikToks that emerged at her August dances.

Ms. Marin was filmed dancing closely with a glamorous former model in a raucous video that led to her being dubbed the “Party PM.” Referring to the controversy, Ms Ferguson asked: ‘How do you explain the reaction to the video? To the outrage expressed at the time?’

Mrs. Marin shot back, “What do you mean by outrage?”

Sarah Ferguson looked visibly uncomfortable during her interview with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin

The Prime Minister of Finland (seen in white jeans) was filmed dancing closely with a glamorous former model in August

Ms Ferguson looked slightly uneasy before explaining: ‘The criticism you got of people saying it wasn’t the right thing for a prime minister to do?’

“Actually, there wasn’t,” Mrs. Marin insisted. “It was more journalists and the media that made this spectacle or frenzy.

‘The people were very helpful. They would stop me in the street and say we support you, keep dancing.

“It was maybe just a spectacle because it was interesting from a media perspective.

‘I think we politicians can be people too. I am still quite young, 37.

“I want to act like my age. I meet my friends, I go dancing, I go out when I have free time, even if I don’t have much free time.

‘It was during my summer vacation, so I think it’s very important that politicians can be people too. I still don’t think it was anything terrible.’

Ms Marin will meet with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday and will also give a lecture at the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

An agreement between the European Union and Australia will be one of the main items on the agenda when she meets Mr Albanese.

The Finnish Prime Minister made headlines around the world after the video of her dancing appeared.

It showed her provocatively dancing with Finnish social media influencer Sabina Särkkä, 33, as they wrapped their arms around each other with their legs nearly touching.

The footage was shot on the busy dance floor of the nightclub where Ms Marin was also filmed dancing intimately with Finnish singer Olavi Uusivirta, 38, which led to him denying they were having an affair.

In another video, someone shouted the words “flour gang” in the background, leading to speculation that drugs may have been taken because “flour” is slang for cocaine in Finland.

Ms Marin appeared to be in an optimistic mood after host Ms Ferguson asked her about the controversy surrounding photos of her dancing in August

The allegations led to Ms Marin holding a press conference in which she denied ever using drugs

Sanna Marin was under pressure on a wild night out after footage emerged of her dancing intimately with a man at a nightclub

The allegations led to Ms Marin holding a press conference in which she denied ever taking drugs and insisting she hadn’t seen anyone else using them on her night out.

She revealed that she took a drug test to prove her innocence, and her official spokesperson confirmed the results came back negative.

In November, she was cleared of wrongdoing after an official investigation.

Dozens of complaints were filed with the Finnish Chancellor of Justice, Tuomas Pöysti, an independent agency responsible for overseeing the legality of government activities and through which any citizen can file complaints.

Pöysti said there was “no reason to suspect the Prime Minister of unlawful conduct in the performance of her duties or of neglecting her official duties.”

Complaints to the Chancellor alleged that Marin was incapacitated ‘because of alcohol consumption’, alleged that her behavior was inappropriate for a Prime Minister and that she was undermining Finland’s ‘reputation and security’.

But the chancellor said the complaints did not show that Marin had neglected or compromised a “specific official duty”.