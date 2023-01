Although Samson did not wear the wicket-keeper’s gloves in the first match, Jitesh has been added to India’s squad as cover for Ishan Kishan for the next two T20Is. Jitesh had a good season for Punjab in the IPL last year where he scored 234 in 12 appearances with a strike rate of 163.63. He often played the role of a finisher for the team and was one of 16 players retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.