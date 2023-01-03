Sanity to close all shops by April: Iconic music, entertainment store moves online

<!–

Australia’s once go-to shop for music and entertainment will close all its stores as the surge in digital content consumption claims another victim.

On Wednesday, Sanity announced that all 50 stores across Australia would close by April, with the company moving fully online.

Shop owner Ray Itaoui said that with Australians going online for music and entertainment, the shops, long a staple of high streets and malls, are no longer viable.

“With our customers switching to digital for their consumption of visual and music content, and with decreasing physical content available to sell to our customer, it has become impossible to continue our physical stores,” said Mr Itaoui.

“Our online business – sanity.com.au – will continue to exist and serve the many loyal customers the brand has been committed to over the decades.”

“Our priority right now is to make sure each of our team members knows exactly what this means for their career and future job.”

Mr Itaoui said items ordered in-store or pre-orders placed will be shipped through the online store.

Gift cards can also be redeemed online.

People are urged to check their orders if they have any questions by emailing enquiries@sanity.com.au.

Sanity was launched as a single shop selling vinyl records and cassettes, named Jetts, in Pakenham, Victoria by businessman Brett Blundy in 1980.

In 1992, the growing franchise was relaunched as Sanity and the first outlet to adopt the name was in Melbourne’s northeastern suburb as Doncaster.

Mr. Itaoui bought the company 13 years ago.

Sanity’s closure comes just weeks after the once-iconic department store David Jones was sold for a measly $100 million.

South Africa-based Woolworths Holdings Limited sold the company in December – eight years after buying the luxury chain for $2.1 billion.

The 184-year-old company, which has 43 stores and two distribution centers in Australia and New Zealand, was expected to sell for about $130 million.

David Jones, like many other retailers, struggled amid lockdowns during the Covid pandemic and was forced to close some of its stores.