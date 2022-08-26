Sandy Hook victim’s family attorney says he got death threats and child pornography from Jones’ fans

A lawyer representing the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre says he received death threats and child pornography after his victory over conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Mark Bankston, of Houston, Texas, was briefly in the spotlight when he revealed that Jones’ lawyers accidentally sent him 2.3 gigabytes of Jones’ cell phone data en route to $45.2 million for the grieving families.

And Jones’ fans were outraged at Bankston’s successes, as he explained to Law and Crime.

“I think both I and my judge have gotten a taste of what my clients have been through over the past ten years,” Bankston said.

“There were people who threatened to kill us.

‘There were people who sent child porn images of child sexual abuse to me and my judge

‘It’s really weird that people have come out of the woodwork’

“You know I had a father who did criminal work for years and as a criminal defense attorney.

“He often came across things like this and you sometimes saw it in things like you know drug cartel cases or mafia or something like that.

“But to see it come out of something so ridiculous, it was definitely a new experience.”

Bankston represented Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son, 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, was one of 20 children killed when gunman Adam Lanza opened fire at the Connecticut school in December 2012.

Jones had previously called the mass shooting that killed 20 children a “huge hoax,” but retracted that statement at trial, saying it was “100 percent real.”

“No one believes this lie anymore,” said Bankston or Jones’ theory that the massacre was fake. “We stamped it.”

Bankston told Law&Crime Network the death threats and child pornography he and the judge received were “a taste of what my clients have been through over the past 10 years.”

He said he was looking forward to cross-examining Jones for being a person he “knew had done bad things.”

Jones has claimed that his statements about the massacre were protected by the First Amendment.

He was never able to make the argument in court, as he failed to follow orders to hand over critical evidence, a judge issued a default judgment for the plaintiffs and skipped straight to the penalty phase.

Although Bankston received death threats from Jones fans, he said that wasn’t the only source of hostility, as Jones’ tenth attorney Andino Reynal also lashed out.

He said Reynal bragged about the legal team’s attempt to use Jones’ bankruptcy as a means of delaying the trial, which ultimately failed to bear fruit.

“You will never get a dollar for these parents, you will have to do a lot of work, we are about to make your life hell,” Reynal reportedly told him before the attempt.

Reynal told the jury during closing arguments that a major verdict would have a chilling effect on people seeking to hold governments accountable.

“You’ve already sent a message. First notice to a talk show host, to all talk show hosts, that their standard of care needs to change,” Reynal told the judges.

As for Jones, Reynal said he’s not leaving anytime soon. He remains on the air as they appeal the verdict, one of the largest and most high profile defamation decisions in recent years.

Bankston also said he has an intimate connection to the case, as his son shares a birthday with Noah Pozner, the youngest victim of the massacre.

“My son’s first birthday, the day he was born, was the first birthday that Noah wasn’t there,” he said.

Despite the win, Jones may pay far less than the $45.2 million Bankston won in the lawsuit.

Bankston thinks damages will likely be capped at $4.5 million, but Jones’ lawyer predicts it could be even less.

While juries have wide discretion in awards, the law limits punitive damages to $750,000 when there are no economic losses, as in this case.