Sand&Sky today launch a new Glow Berries intense moisturizer containing 3% oil-soluble Vitamin C

You may have heard from social media or your favorite YouTube beauty influencer that vitamin C has a myriad of skin-enhancing benefits. But before you rush to buy products that contain vitamin C, it’s important to note that it comes in different forms and not all of them are absorbed so easily.

The new Sand&Sky Glow Berries Intense Moisturizer contains two forms of vitamin C that protect the skin against the signs of aging, making it appear plumper and more radiant.

You just have to look at the before and after photos posted by satisfied beauty fans who have tried the Glow Berries Intense Moisturizer ahead of launch showing that the product lives up to its name to boost skin radiance.

If you have dull skin, want to glow for the summer and protect yourself against wrinkles and fine lines, this moisturizing cream packed with vitamin C can do it all. Launching today, it has already built up a waiting list of people who loved other products in the Glow Berries range. It is advisable to shop quickly before it is sold out. Store

Before and after photos from beauty fans who tried Glow Berries Intense Moisturizer show plumper cheeks, less puffiness and a brighter, more hydrated complexion

Made with oil-soluble vitamin C, the fast-absorbing moisturizing cream ($49.90) has twice the antioxidant power of water-soluble vitamin C and three times better penetration. This means greater protection against free radicals and a deeper transformation of the skin, making it brighter from within.

It also contains Kakadu Plum, the world’s richest source of natural Vitamin C, which aids the body’s collagen production and reduces signs of aging.

Studies have shown that Kadaku plum increases collagen by up to 144% for smoother, plumper-looking skin with fewer wrinkles and fine lines.

A natural alternative to fillers: the vitamin C in the Glow Berries moisturizer stimulates collagen production, resulting in visibly plumper and younger skin shown by real people after trials

And if your skin is feeling thirsty this summer, you might be interested to learn that in the brand’s user testing, the Glow Berries intense moisturizer resulted in a 34 percent increase in skin hydration levels in just two weeks.

The hero of the formula Australian Glow Berries Complex nourishes and hydrates the skin with antioxidants and minerals from three different berries.

Pepperberry is supercharged with three times more antioxidants than blueberries, improving skin elasticity and radiance.

Riberry is rich in vitamin E and minerals that protect your skin against free radicals and inflammation.

The Sand&Sky Glow Berries moisturizer has a lightweight cream texture that absorbs quickly and protects the skin against free radicals

Finally, Emu Apple is packed with 100x more vitamin C than an orange, brightening the skin with great anti-aging properties. It also contains a high wax content that forms a barrier against moisture loss for comfortably hydrated skin.

At $49.90 a bottle, it’s a premium price, but you’re paying for skincare proven to transform, brighten and hydrate real people’s complexions by Sand&Skya consumer favorite skincare brand.

The Sand&Sky Intense Moisturizer joins other products in the Glow Berries range, such as Dreamy Glow Drops and the Super Bounce Mask.

The vegan, all-natural formula is suitable for all skin types and especially good for dull or dehydrated skin or for anyone who wants to keep the skin young for longer.

Although you can apply in the morning and evening, it is especially good in the morning because of its high level of antioxidant protection.

Another plus is that the lightweight cream texture feels luxurious and you may notice that it absorbs faster than other moisturizers you’ve used before. A bit of the Sand&Sky Glow Berries Intense Moisturizer goes a long way, making the $49.90 price better value for money.