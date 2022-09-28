Sandra Sully suffers an awkward on-air gaffe as 10 News First accidentally broadcasts blooper

Veteran newscaster Sandra Sully was unwittingly caught in a live TV bust after 10 News First accidentally broadcast blooper footage on Tuesday.

The clip shows Sully beating herself up as she tries to tell a story about Florida’s latest hurricane evacuation orders.

Sully seemed frustrated as she tripped over her words, shuffled her papers, and looked down.

The screen then suddenly goes black, before commercials start playing.

Strangely enough, the images of Sully’s blooper are then played a second time. It then suddenly accelerates, plays backwards and eventually turns black.

Sully’s blooper was actually filmed in Sydney hours before it aired in Brisbane, according to TV Black Box,

It did not go unnoticed, as several viewers subsequently expressed their confusion on Twitter.

‘Channel 10 News is in trouble,’ one tweeted, while another wrote: ‘Hope all is well with Sandra Sully – TV is making weird jumps.’

Sully finally reacted after a viewer speculated that her blooper was “a dry run broadcast by accident.”

“Not at all tbh – just a few technical issues tonight folks – thanks for staying with us,” she replied.

It comes just months after The 10 News First: Breakfast host Lachlan Kennedy accidentally started a breakfast bulletin with with ‘good evening’ instead of ‘good morning’.

Kennedy, who previously hosted the evening news, did not acknowledge the gaffe and continued the broadcast as if nothing had happened.

