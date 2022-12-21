Sandra Sully defends Channel 10’s boycott of Australia Day after staff encouraged to work

<!–

Broadcaster Sandra Sully has spoken out about Channel 10’s decision not to celebrate Australia Day, saying the reasoning behind the call is the controversial date of the day and not the occasion itself.

Last week, the chief content officer of Paramount, the network’s parent company, Beverley McGarvey, and co-lead Jarrod Villani, sent an email to staff informing them that staff could choose to work January 26 in to take the place of the holiday.

The pair told staff the date was “not a holiday” for Indigenous peoples and said workers could decide to work and take another day off instead.

Sully, a journalist, presenter and editor for Ten News First, was asked by a Twitter user where she stood on the decision, which accused the network of ‘not supporting Australia Day’.

“This is not about supporting Australia Day. It’s the DATE,’ Sully replied.

In the email sent to staff, Ms McGarvey and Mr Villani only refer to the holiday as ‘January 26’.

“At Paramount ANZ, we strive to create a safe workplace where cultural differences are valued, understood and respected,” the pair wrote in the email, first published by The Australian’s media diary column.

“For our First Nations people, we as an organization recognize that January 26 is not a holiday.

“We recognize that there has been a turbulent history, especially around that date and the recognition that that date is Australia Day.

Sully, a journalist, presenter and editor for Ten News First, was asked where she stood on the decision by a Twitter user who accused the network of ‘not supporting Australia Day’

“We recognize that January 26 evokes a variety of emotions among our employees across the company, and we are open to employees who are uncomfortable regarding this day as a holiday.”

The announcement sparked widespread controversy with many accusing Channel 10 of ‘boycotting’ Australia’s National Day.

Ex-Channel 10 presenter Joe Hildebrand joined the debate, accusing his former workplace of virtue signalling. He was the host of the morning show Studio 10 from 2013 until he was fired in 2020.

Hildebrand said the network could donate to Indigenous charities instead – and couldn’t resist taking a swipe at Channel 10’s shrinking workforce.

There has been much controversy over Australia Day celebrations in recent years, with many calling for the date to be changed in relation to Indigenous Australians (photo Australia Day in Sydney, 2019)

“I would also like to see from all these companies that have been sending group emails to their employees lately – and the good thing about Channel 10 is that every year there are fewer and fewer employees to send group emails to – why don’t they donate instead half of their profits to charities that actually help the indigenous people?’ he said on Sunrise.

“I’m pretty sure you’ll see them seize the opportunity [donate to Indigenous charities]just as they jumped at the chance to show how sensitive they are to Australia Day.

“By January 26, they will be falling over themselves for all their money, all their profits – of course profits don’t count for Channel 10 – to these great charities who work so hard for so little money, all the time.”

Channel 10 was previously praised for using traditional Indigenous names for capital cities during a weather report during NAIDOC week in July.

Instead of Sydney, the presenter read out the forecast for Gadigal, and for Melbourne, the city was referred to by its traditional name Naarm.

The network first changed its weather map to include traditional names last year, and was immediately praised by many Aussies for the choice.

In recent years there has been controversy surrounding the celebration of Australia Day, with many calling for the date to be changed in relation to Indigenous Australians.