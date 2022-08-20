Sandman’s Two-Part Bonus Episode Lets Us Dream Until Season 2

Netflix just released a bonus, full episode for the sandman, the critically acclaimed live-action series based on Neil Gaiman’s DC Comics series of the same name. This new installment is split into two parts, each featuring a self-contained short story from the original dark fantasy comic series.

The first is an animated adaptation of “A Dream Of A Thousand Cats,” with voice actors by Neil Gaiman himself, as well as Sandra Oh, Rosie Day, David Gyasi, David Tennant, Michael Sheen and James McAvoy.

The second half of the episode is “Calliope”, with Melissanthi Mahut in the title role, alongside Arthur Darvill, Nina Wadia and Derek Jacobi. Tom Sturridge reprises his role as Morpheus / Dream of The Endless for both.

For some reason I’m in this. I’m in ‘A Dream of a Thousand Cats’ and I play The Black Cat. Other cast include Neil Gaiman, Sandra Oh, Rosie Day, David Gyasi, David Tennant, Michael Sheen and James McAvoy. Secure. https://t.co/F0t5KDbp26 — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) August 19, 2022

Some of you may recognize these well-known actors from other adaptations of Gaiman’s work, as most of the cast were previously featured in Audible’s audiobook adaptation of the sandman. David Tennant and Michael Sheen also star as Crowley and Aziraphale respectively in the Amazon adaptation of Good omensanother book that Gaiman co-wrote with the late Terry Pratchett.

The bonus 11th episode is based on two standalone stories and is not directly connected to the series as it is in the comics. We won’t spoil the storylines for you, although we’ll assure new fans of the series that this bonus episode won’t clean up the remaining source content, so there’s still plenty to explore if you’re the sandman be renewed for a second season.

The first mini-episode uses some unusual animation techniques to capture the variable style of the original comic, as outlined in a behind-the-scenes interview with Dutch animator Hisko Hulsing. “We tried to make the animated version of ‘A Dream of a Thousand Cats’ as mesmerizing and hypnotic as possible by using the magic of real oil paintings on canvas,” explains Hulsing.

“We tried to make the animated version of ‘A Dream of a Thousand Cats’ as mesmerizing and hypnotic as possible”

“We combined the paintings with classically drawn 2D animation, based on realistic 3D animation of telepathic cats to create a trippy world that feels both grounded and dreamy. Untold Studios in London created the breathtaking 3D animation of the cats. The beautiful 2D animation, oil paintings and stylization were all done at Submarine Studios in Amsterdam.”

This hype around the sandman is great news for Netflix, which announced a few weeks ago that the service had lost 1.3 million subscribers in the US and Canada in just three months. Although the show didn’t appear on the service until August 5, a press release notes that it has racked up a total watch time of “196.98 million hours” to date, making it the most popular English-language series since its release.