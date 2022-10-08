Sandhu and Peirson star as Queensland thrash Tasmania by an innings

Queensland 458 (Labuschagne 127, Peirson 123, Burns 85, Khawaja 72, Meredith 5-96) Tasmania 147 (Steketee 4-42) and 139 (Sandhu 5-41) by an innings and 172 runs

Three sensational individual displays by Queensland players inspired an innings win for their side in the Sheffield Shield season opener.

Wicket-keeper Jimmy Peirson played an aggressive and classy hand to lift his side to 458 in response to Tasmania’s first innings of 147 at Allan Border Field.

Tasmania’s openers looked comfortable at 0 for 41 in response when Bulls all-rounder James Bazley threw himself to his left leg to intercept a one-handed screamer to fire Caleb Jewell. Bazley also claimed a scalp with his first ball of the innings and the wickets tumbled.

Bazley’s timely catch was vital in the set of things as rain was forecast for the final day of the clash and Queensland needed wickets.

Gurinder Sandhu, the fast bowler from Queensland, tore through the Tigers who were bundled up for 139.

Queensland’s innings, 172 runs in three days victory was the perfect start to their season and the Tigers were never on the hunt.

Australian Test stars Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja were huge contributors to the Bulls’ victory, getting into shape early ahead of the Test series against the West Indies and South Africa.

Fast bowler Riley Meredith was the choice of the Tasmania bowlers who fought back to take 6 for 101 on the third morning after the Bulls were 4 for 357 overnight.

Peirson’s innings knocked the stuff out of the Tigers, who had too much to do to save the game.