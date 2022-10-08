Sandhu and Peirson star as Queensland thrash Tasmania by an innings
Queensland 458 (Labuschagne 127, Peirson 123, Burns 85, Khawaja 72, Meredith 5-96) Tasmania 147 (Steketee 4-42) and 139 (Sandhu 5-41) by an innings and 172 runs
Three sensational individual displays by Queensland players inspired an innings win for their side in the Sheffield Shield season opener.
Bazley’s timely catch was vital in the set of things as rain was forecast for the final day of the clash and Queensland needed wickets.
Queensland’s innings, 172 runs in three days victory was the perfect start to their season and the Tigers were never on the hunt.
Australian Test stars Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja were huge contributors to the Bulls’ victory, getting into shape early ahead of the Test series against the West Indies and South Africa.
Peirson’s innings knocked the stuff out of the Tigers, who had too much to do to save the game.