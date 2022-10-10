Sanders urges party to focus on the economy instead of prioritizing abortion in the midterms 

Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders warned Democrats on Monday, urging them to focus their medium-term campaigns on workers’ economic problems rather than making abortion their main message.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade has been used by strategists to raise funds and recruit more women for the party.

They believe the ruling has boosted supporters and could help ensure a strong turnout, despite President Joe Biden’s shaky track record.

And in Georgia, the issue has rocked Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign over claims he paid for a lover’s termination despite taking an outspoken anti-abortion stance.

Sanders, who is independent but often votes with Democrats, said the party could be making a mistake focusing on the issue.

As we enter the final weeks of the 2022 midterm elections, I am alarmed to hear the advice many Democratic candidates are receiving from established advisers and directors of well-funded Super Pacs that the Democrats’ closing argument should focus only on abortion. . Cut the 30-second abortion ads and kiss to victory,” he wrote in a column for the guard.

‘I do not agree.

“In my opinion, while the abortion issue should remain at the forefront, it would be political malpractice for Democrats to ignore the state of the economy and leave Republican lies and distortions unanswered.”

Republicans have continued a steady stream of attacks on Biden’s economic record.

They point to inflation and the high gas price, while trying to tell voters they can do better in the kind of pocketbooks that often decide elections.

They got some good news last week when the oil alliance OPEC+ moved to keep prices high by cutting production, immediately pushing US gas prices higher — despite Biden’s efforts to win the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. to win.

A recent strategy memo written for the Republican National Committee outlines how the Democrats are playing into their hands.

“Democrats and the national media are determined to try and make abortion the pinnacle of midterm elections, but the media is not on our side, and we are not answering to them but to the voters,” the analysis said. Tarrance Group. .

“Voters have made it clear that these elections are largely about the economy and crime.”

Sanders said Democrats can be stronger than Democrats when it comes to helping ordinary voters.

What are Republicans saying about companies that charge Americans insanely high prices while making record-breaking profits? They talk a lot about inflation. But what are they going to do about it?

Do any of them have the courage to consider a windfall, profit tax? Absolutely not,” he wrote.

“You cannot win elections unless you have the support of the working class of this country.

“But you won’t get that support unless you make it clear that you’re willing to take on powerful special interests — and fight for the millions of Americans who are struggling economically.”

Sanders is often dismissed as a left not just of mainstream opinion, but of the entire Democratic Party.

But he insisted his diagnosis and prescription were just good politics.

The issue of abortion is at the heart of Democratic hopes to keep the House and Senate

A RealClearPolitics projection shows the US Senate going red with a 52-48 majority in the 2022 midterm elections, though other predictions suggest there could be no change

“None of what I’m suggesting here is ‘radical,'” he wrote.

‘It is extremely popular. That is what the American people want.

“When we close this pivotal mid-term campaign with a clear, unified vision to meet the needs of working families, address corporate greed, and protect women’s right to choose, we will begin to restore trust between the Democrats in Washington and the working population. families of this country.

“And we will win the election.”

He’s not the only one with that analysis.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville told the Associated Press that the focus on abortion was not fruitful.

“A lot of these advisors think that if we just run abortion spots, we’ll win. I don’t think so,” he said.

‘It’s a good issue.

“But if you’re just sitting there and they’re plotting you on the crime and hammering you on the cost of living, you’ve got to be more aggressive than just shouting the other words abortion.”

Republican strategists have started mocking Democrats.

“The massive Dem onslaught of abortion ads is starting to fail…and they have no second topic to talk about…so…bye,” tweeted Curt Anderson, who was President Ronald Reagan’s associate director of public contacts.