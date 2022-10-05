Sanctions: nuclear strike would exclude Russia from world economy

Ukrainian forces have pushed the Russian army into a humiliating retreat into Kherson. Moscow claims the region – and three others – as its own. Vladimir Putin recently hinted that he could use nuclear weapons in response to Ukraine’s advances. If he does, tougher sanctions should be part of the Western response.

What options are there? Sanctions so far have included asset and funding freezes. These have hit the Russian central bank and major commercial counterparts Sberbank and VTB. A large number of oligarchs and Kremlin officials are outcasts abroad.

Much more could be done. Researchers say current sanctions are on track to shrink the Russian economy by just 4 percent by 2022. Trade with the US and the EU was still worth $183 billion in the first six months of this year.

Expect a full trade and travel embargo from the US and the EU if Russia uses tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. This should include EU states banning all further purchases of Russian oil and gas. Full sanctions against Gazprombank, the main payment channel, would be required. Europe should carefully ration the winter.

The EU is already planning to ban oil imports from December. The G7 is working on a price cap for Russian oil exports to neutral countries, using the leverage of the EU’s large shipping fleet.

Such measures have ensured that Ural oil has gone to Brent at a steep discount. To further widen the gap, the West should consider secondary sanctions. These would fall heavily on Indian energy groups, currently eager buyers. The West should also consider secondary sanctions against banks in non-aligned countries. The US recently managed to stop Turkish banks from accepting the Russian Mir debit card.

Much of the Russian economy remains open to the west in “non-essential” sectors. These are vulnerable to new sanctions. Machines and means of transport are good for the most of the EU export to Russia.

Seizing Russian assets would be a more radical move. The Kremlin says $300 billion in central bank reserves have been frozen abroad. But taking any of that would be counterproductive disregard for the rule of law.

It is better to strengthen existing sanctions. These are poorly executed and can sometimes be easily bypassed. Ship-to-ship oil transfers are a brutal example.

Hurting Russia means harming the global economy. But the very first warlike use of nuclear weapons in Europe would require a corresponding economic response. Putin, who loves setting nuclear precedents, should expect that.