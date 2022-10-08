Sancho dropped, Casemiro and Martial in: Man United XI to bounce back at Everton

Manchester United will try to get back into gear in the Premier League this Sunday when they face Everton at Goodison Park.

Red Devils fans will also likely be hoping for a Red Devils shake-up from the ground up after the humiliation of Man City derby day.

getty Man United will try to continue their winning form after beating Omonia in the Europa League on Thursday

Man United were in good form for the Manchester derby, winning four games at trot in the competition, including against league-leader Arsenal.

But the Red Devils capitulated against their rivals Man City and trailed 4-0 in the first half. The goals in the second half from Antony and substitute Anthony Martial leveled the score, with 6-3 as the final score on a dramatic derby day.

Erik ten Hag’s team came back to the winning hand in the Europa League on Thursday evening, taking a 3-2 victory after coming down 1-0 to Cypriot Omonia in the first half.

And again, the Dutchman’s submarines made all the difference.

It is likely that United fans will hope to see some of those players who came off the bench this Sunday when their team travels to take on the Toffees at Goodison Park.

And Ten Hag may also include some of the stars who have made a rare start at Omonia as they try to beat Frank Lampard’s side.

getty Martial is likely to get his first start of the season

How Man United could take shape at Goodison Park

Although he failed to make it onto the scoresheet against City, it is likely that Marcus Rashford will start up front again as he scored twice in Cyprus on Thursday.

The Red Devils Academy graduate made all the difference as he came on as he came on to equalize for his side before scoring their third goal of the evening after Martial scored the second, making him the best option against the Toffees.

Club legend Cristiano Ronaldo had come on for the 24-year-old mid-week, but the striker failed to score and missed a number of opportunities.

AFP Rashford likely to come back in the XI

Meanwhile, Man United fans were unimpressed by Jadon Sancho’s performance against Man City, with him and fellow winger Antony seemingly being criticized by ex-Red Devils midfielder Paul Scholes.

Given that Martial has scored three goals in the last two games – twice when Man United tried to undo damage at the Etihad and once in the Europa League match – it is therefore likely that he will be in the starting line-up.

In the middle of the park, Man United fans would love to see Casemiro replace Scott McTominay.

In recent weeks, many questions have been raised about the Brazilian’s place at Old Trafford, with the five-time Champions League winner not starting a single league game for Man United.

getty Ten Hag can choose to give Malacia rest

But after his start against Omonia and reliable possession, the ex-Real Madrid star was able to start alongside Christian Eriksen.

Meanwhile, England international Luke Shaw may be making a comeback at Ten Hag as Tyrell Malacia was dragged into both the Manchester derby and Omonia at halftime.

The left-back made a costly mistake and was expropriated, leading to the Cypriot side’s opening goal.

And since Ten Hag said he wasn’t happy with the ball move on the left against Omonia in that first half, a return for Shaw will one day leave Malacia to get back to basics.