Sanchez ‘agrees £3.76m deal to rip up his contract at Inter’, with forward set to join Marseille

Alexis Sanchez has reportedly terminated his contract with Inter Milan by mutual consent and is now expected to sign for Marseille.

The Chile international has found himself shifting the pecking order at Inter since joining the club in 2020 following his Manchester horror spell, and a move to the Stade Velodrome could boost the former Arsenal star’s Champions League football and prospect offer more minutes.

But the deal to side with Igor Tudor hinged on the 33-year-old reaching an agreement with Inter on a severance package.

Alexis Sánchez has reportedly terminated his contract with Inter Milan by mutual consent

Forward made £5m per season after joining Manchester United for free in 2020

He made around €6 million (£5 million) per season after coming free from Manchester United in September 2020, having previously been loaned out for the 2019-20 season.

And according to L’Equipe, Inter has agreed a deal of 4.5 million euros.

Inter are keen to pay Sanchez’ hefty €6 million a year in a bid to recruit new talent for San Siro this summer.

The veteran was mainly used as a squad player off the bench last season, playing 886 minutes and delivering five goals for Inter as they finished second in Serie A.

The 2021-2022 season marked Sanchez’s lowest number of minutes in the league since his arrival at San Siro in 2019.

Igor Tudor’s Marseille has had a fruitful transfer window so far this summer

Marseille has had a fruitful transfer window so far this summer, despite the departures of William Saliba and Jorge Sampaoli. They made eight permanent transfers in preparation for Champions League football.

Among them, Matteo Guendouzi has signed permanently for the French side after a spell on loan to Arsenal last season, while Porto’s Chancel Mbemba came on a free transfer.

A move to the Orange Velodrome would see Sanchez’s Polish striker and new regular Arkadiusz Milik, who scored 20 goals in all competitions on loan from Napoli last season.