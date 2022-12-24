San Mateo: Man arrested on suspicion of brandishing gun

SAN MATEO – A 27-year-old man was arrested Thursday in San Mateo on suspicion of brandishing a gun at a father and son, as well as possessing a number of illegal firearms, including a short-barreled AR-15 and an AR-15 with a grenade launcher, police said.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. in the 600 block of 10th Avenue, according to the San Mateo Police Department. After arriving at the scene, officers learned that a man had retrieved a firearm from his residence following a brief altercation with another man and his 4-year-old son after the couple saw an invitation at a neighbour’s home.

The father told officers the man stood in front of his vehicle and pointed a gun at him and his son, preventing them from leaving. According to police, the man returned to his home before officers arrived. Officers surrounded the man’s home and issued a city-wide alarm. Crisis negotiators were called to the scene and the man eventually surrendered without incident, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Officers obtained a restraining order for gun violence from a judge and searched the man’s home. They found and seized a number of illegal firearms, including an AK-47, a short-barreled AR-15, an AR-15 with a grenade launcher, handguns, a “massive amount” of ammunition and firearms paraphernalia, police said.

The man was arrested and held at the San Mateo County Jail on charges of illegal possession of an assault weapon, manufacturing a short-barreled rifle, displaying a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse.