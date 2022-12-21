San Jose State library evacuated after reports of armed person in building

News
By Jacky
San Jose State library evacuated after reports of armed person in building

The Library Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. of the state of San Jose was evacuated Wednesday morning after police received a report of an armed individual in the building, university officials told Bay Area News Group.

San Jose State Police sent out a campus alert at 10:28 a.m. to notify students and faculty of the report and advise them to avoid the area while officers investigated.

There were no reports of shots fired on Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. No injuries were reported.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More