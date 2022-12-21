San Jose State library evacuated after reports of armed person in building

The Library Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. of the state of San Jose was evacuated Wednesday morning after police received a report of an armed individual in the building, university officials told Bay Area News Group.

San Jose State Police sent out a campus alert at 10:28 a.m. to notify students and faculty of the report and advise them to avoid the area while officers investigated.

There were no reports of shots fired on Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The University Police and San Jose Police Department set up a perimeter around the building and conducted a search of the reports. San Jose State Police did not respond to requests for comment.

This is an evolving story. Check back later for updates.