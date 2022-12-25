San Jose: Person dies at Valley Med parking garage

SAN JOSE — Authorities were investigating the death of a man in a Valley Medical Center parking garage on Sunday as a suspicious circumstance.

At around 9:40 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a collision with injuries initially reported near South Bascom and Fruitdale Avenues.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies also responded, and a spokesperson initially described the incident as police activity occurring about half a mile north on South Bascom and Moorpark Avenues with no ongoing threat to public safety.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said deputies to a parking garage on the hospital campus were responding to a report of an unresponsive man.

Deputies arrived and found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and continued the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 408-808-4900

Please contact George Kelly at 408-859-5180.