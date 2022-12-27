San Jose, Oakland see air travel collapse amid Southwest cancellations

The San Jose and Oakland airports are experiencing another day of mass cancellations amid a devastating holiday travel collapse fueled by Southwest Airlines.

At Mineta San Jose International, Southwest has canceled 152 flights, a staggering 76% of scheduled air travel, as of Tuesday morning. Oakland International saw 57% of Southwest flights cancelled. San Francisco International Airport also saw most Southwest flights cancelled, however the airport is not a major hub for the Dallas-based airline.

The air travel chaos has prompted a closer look at Southwest’s operations by the US Department of Transportation, which called the rate of cancellations “disproportionate and unacceptable” and tried to ensure the airline complied. with its obligations to stranded clients.

Customer service lines at the San José airport. Terminal 1 Southwest. Both inside the terminal and in the customer service in baggage delivery. Also, his phone is not working, I am dropped 4 hours after being on hold. Unacceptable. Canceled 3 times. It was supposed to come out at Christmas. pic.twitter.com/a9vmpljOk3 — Gordon Chow (@GordoChow) December 27, 2022

The size and severity of the winter storm over Christmas weekend created havoc for airlines. Airports were overwhelmed by heavy snowfall and snowdrifts. Airlines canceled up to 20% of their flights on Saturday and Sunday and Buffalo Niagara International Airport, near the epicenter of the storm, remains closed Tuesday.

However, it has become clear that Southwest is suffering disproportionate disruption. Of the approximately 2,950 flight cancellations in the US as of noon Tuesday, 2,549 were canceled by Southwest.

Kathleen Bangs, Flight Aware’s air travel expert, said Southwest’s network is more susceptible to delays due to more “short-haul” flights, leading to more frequent plane changes at airports.

“Every time they stop, they have to make a turn, it’s like a team of IndyCar Formula One mechanics coming out to refuel and clean the plane,” he said. “You combine that with the weather and so many sick employees. . . all of this merges to create this problem.”

Bangs’ advice to travelers stranded across the country: “You have to look at the country like a chessboard.”

Bangs said travelers should consider flights to airports that are a short drive from their destination. Or book a flight with a less risky connection, with a layover in Phoenix versus Salt Lake City, for example, to avoid delays, he said.

“Don’t wait for the airlines to figure out the solution for you, because they have another 1,000 people in line.”

Associated Press contributed to this story.