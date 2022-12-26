San Jose man, longtime public human resources director, sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

SAN JOSE – A San Jose man who worked for several California cities over a long career in the public sector has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography, court records show.

Gregory Borboa, 62, pleaded guilty last April to one count of possession of child pornography and was sentenced Dec. 15 by US District Judge Edward Davila, court records show. Prosecutors say that in August 2019 authorities recovered more than 1,600 images and 39 videos containing child pornography and sexual abuse material from Borboa’s home.

The investigation began with a tip about suspicious activity on Borboa’s Kik messaging account, which led to a search warrant that allowed federal Homeland Security Investigations agents to seize his phone and computer. The seized files include depictions of “horrific exploitation of minors, some as small as infants and young children,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Assistant Public Defender Dejan Gantar, who is representing Borboa, wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Borboa had a commendable record of public service, beginning with a stint in the US Army, where he was promoted to sergeant, followed work in risk management for cities. of Stockton and Manhattan Beach, and as Human Resources Director for Kings County. the news site Silicon Valley Voice has reported that Borboa was the director of human resources for Santa Clara at the time of his arrest.

“Throughout his career, Mr. Borboa’s highly specialized skills, experience and commitment to public service have helped save California taxpayers millions of dollars,” Gantar wrote, later adding that due to his arrest , “Mr. Borboa lost his good reputation in his community, his career ended abruptly and with it any comparable future employment prospects. So too, Mr. Borboa’s offense has resulted in considerable stigma that he will bear for the rest of his life.”

Borboa has until March 2023 to appear before the Bureau of Prisons to begin his sentence. He has been out of custody since his arrest last year.