San Jose housing and retail transit village may sprout near Japantown

SAN JOSE — A residential tower with hundreds of homes near San Jose’s Japantown and the center of the city would be part of what city documents describe as a “transit village.”

The proposal includes a slew of lots along North First Street near East Hedding Street, according to documents filed with San Jose city officials.

The current proposal submitted to the city envisions a 12-story tower at or near 900 North First St. in San Jose.

This location is a few blocks from the city’s Japantown neighborhood and several blocks north of downtown San Jose, according to Santa Clara County property records.

According to city planning, an estimated 235 residential units would be developed in the residential tower.

The proposal is very preliminary and was submitted to allow city officials to review the concept of the project and then provide feedback on the proposal.

Project site addresses range from 900 to 990 North First Street and also include 915 and 921 North Second Street.

The frontage of the property where the development would take place extends mainly along North First Street between East Hedding Street and East Younger Street.

The Santa Clara County Government Center at 70 West Hedding Street is across the street from the proposed development.

The vast majority of the lots on which development is planned are owned by Jennifer Chen or three affiliated real estate entities, all of which are located in an office building on North First Street.

The plots are together about 9.8 hectares, says the city proposal.

Among the notable companies operating on the lots owned by Chen or its affiliates are Alladin Bail Bonds and Togo’s Sandwiches. Several office buildings and above-ground parking spaces are also part of the development site.

Chen and her affiliates have been collecting property on the project site since at least 2008, according to a database of real estate transactions in the county.

However, it’s not clear if Chen would be the developer of the project, if city officials approve.