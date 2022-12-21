San Jose housing and retail transit village may sprout near Japantown

News
By Jacky
Togo's sandwich shop (left) and Aladdin Bail Bonds (right) at 990 North First St. in San Jose. (Google Maps)

SAN JOSE — A residential tower with hundreds of homes near San Jose’s Japantown and the center of the city would be part of what city documents describe as a “transit village.”

The proposal includes a slew of lots along North First Street near East Hedding Street, according to documents filed with San Jose city officials.

The current proposal submitted to the city envisions a 12-story tower at or near 900 North First St. in San Jose.

This location is a few blocks from the city’s Japantown neighborhood and several blocks north of downtown San Jose, according to Santa Clara County property records.

Togo’s sandwich shop (left) and Aladdin Bail Bonds (right) at 990 North First St. in San Jose. (Google Maps)

According to city planning, an estimated 235 residential units would be developed in the residential tower.

The proposal is very preliminary and was submitted to allow city officials to review the concept of the project and then provide feedback on the proposal.

Project site addresses range from 900 to 990 North First Street and also include 915 and 921 North Second Street.

The frontage of the property where the development would take place extends mainly along North First Street between East Hedding Street and East Younger Street.

The Santa Clara County Government Center at 70 West Hedding Street is across the street from the proposed development.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More