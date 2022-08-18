San Jose home has damaged by speeding drivers crashing into it TWENTY THREE TIMES since 1972

A homeowner in San Jose says speeding motorists have crashed into his home at least 23 times since 1972, with four cars driving right through the house in California.

Ray Minter’s home is just across the highway exit from 680 South on Jackson Avenue in San Jose, California. Since the ramp was built in 1972, drivers have routinely run from the ramp to his home, according to Minter.

“Since the highway came, I’ve had four of the cars come through my house completely,” Minter said. KTVU. “Everyone else tore up my fence and I lost three cars in the yard.”

In one incident, a young family member was injured.

“My youngest niece, she was young,” he said. “She was standing here on the curb and a lady came flying over and hit her. She was in the hospital for a few weeks and broke her arm.’

An insurance agency has spent $30,000 putting up steel posts for Minter’s yard over the years, but it said in 2016 they didn’t stop a drunk driver from driving into his home at 105 miles per hour.

“A few (drivers) were seriously injured, but most of them were drunk like the man in 2016,” he said.

“He was driving a 2016 GMC High Sierra. My car was right where the rocks are (behind the posts), and it hit it at 105 miles per hour.”

Because of that crash, the insurance company had to replace the steel posts.

Most recently, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the street one block from the exit in 2020, according to the Mercury News.

Minter’s home is located across from a traffic light from the Highway 680 South exit, allowing motorists to quickly drive through the intersection onto Jackson Avenue and into the home.

According to the KTVU report, the City of San Jose has no authority to change the exit ramp opposite Minter’s home.

San Jose has since applied for a $40 million grant to carry out a security project along Jackson Avenue from Berryessa Avenue to Story Road, a 3-mile stretch in front of Minter’s home.

Should San Jose get the grant, the street improvement project would not begin until 2023.

Since then, the city has encouraged motorists to slow down and obey traffic rules.

“The city must do something to protect not just us, but the entire neighborhood,” Minter said.