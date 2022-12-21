San Jose: End of the line for Zanotto’s transit-village grocery store

It seemed like a perfect idea for one of San Jose’s transit villages.

A venerable local supermarket chain would open a small store aimed at commuters and the hundreds of residents within walking distance. It would be the perfect size for neighborhood apartment and condo residents – the deli, grab and go items, coffee bar, and chilled beer would be just steps from the front door. No huge square meters for customers to navigate through, no long checkout lines.

Zanotto’s took a chance and opened four years ago near VTA’s Fruitdale Light Rail Station, close to Meridian Avenue and Interstate 280, and the large Fruitdale Station Apartments complex.

The experiment ends on Thursday 22 December.

“We did our very best,” says Fred Zanotto, semi-retired co-owner of the chain that has been family-owned and operated since 1976. “It just didn’t work for us.”

Store manager and co-owner Hanna Tibbils said it was worthwhile for the company to experiment with a small store format.

Outside problems could have ultimately doomed the store, said David Taxin, a partner at Meacham/Oppenheimer, a commercial real estate firm.

“Zanotto’s has proven itself for decades as an experienced and successful supermarket operator,” says Taxin. “They know what they’re doing.”

According to Taxin, a few primary culprits may have been behind the store’s demise. “The pandemic and the location were probably big factors in what happened here,” he said.

Inadequate housing may also have hampered the store’s performance, Taxin said.

“With a grab-and-go format, you have to be supported by a lot of housing in the area,” Taxin said. “They probably needed a lot more foot traffic than they were getting.”

Tibbils noted that any of its employees who want to transfer to Zanotto’s other, larger stores — the Foxworthy and Rose Garden in San Jose and the Sunnyvale location — will be able to do so.

The news hit customers hard.

“Such a pity!” said Virginia Maldonado, a longtime homeowner who lives nearby. “A shop within walking distance is very handy.”

Details: 1520 Southwest Expressway, San Jose. www.zanottos.com