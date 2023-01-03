San Jose declares state of emergency ahead of historic storm

SAN JOSE — With a historic storm looming, the city of San Jose declared a state of emergency Tuesday night, issuing a mandatory evacuation order for unhoused residents living near some of the metropolis’ major waterways.

Signed by city manager Jennifer Maguire, the proclamation gives the city the emergency powers it needs to respond to storm events, according to a city press release.

“San Jose is taking this extra precaution during this storm surge to protect our residents, especially our most vulnerable homeless neighbors,” Mayor Matt Mahan said in the release. “We want to make sure all residents are informed and prepared to stay safe, and that city officials can act quickly to move encampments in danger.”

According to the press release, teams have been sent to notify people of weather conditions, recommend that they move, help find shelter and deliver supplies to those who choose to stay out.

In addition, on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the city will broadcast the evacuation order via a “long-range audio device” and police will issue loudspeaker announcements along Coyote Creek, the Guadalupe River and Penitencia Creek.

“Together with our partners, we are working to educate our displaced residents in or near our creeks about the danger of flooding during inclement weather and help provide them with shelter and safety,” Maguire said in the press release. “This proclamation will direct the evacuation of all people living along our rivers, creeks and waterways and allows us to ensure that we reach and evacuate people from those hazardous locations.”

Homeless residents were not forcibly removed from waterways as of Tuesday night, but the proclamation gives the city that authority if necessary, said Rachael Davis, a spokesman for the mayor.

The city said it is working to add more beds to the shelters. Nighttime heating locations remain in operation at the Roosevelt Community Center and the West Valley Branch Library. The locations, which are accessible by referral only, are open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.; homeless residents can email owlreferrals@homefirstscc.org or call 408-539-2105.

Additional shelters are available through Santa Clara County, and homeless residents can contact the Here4You Call Center at 408-385-2400 to find an internship.

Staff writers Katie Lauer and Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler contributed to this report.