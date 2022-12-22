San Jose cannabis dispensary to pay $50,000 for pesticide-related violations

SANTA CLARA COUNTY — A San Jose cannabis dispensary will pay $50,000 to settle claims that it violated laws related to the safe application of pesticides, prosecutors said.

The case revolved around Relentless Enterprises Inc., a licensed cannabis dispensary doing business as Theraleaf. According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney, between May and July 2020, the company used a pesticide that was not approved for cannabis while growing cannabis at its San Jose facility.

Theraleaf also allowed untrained workers to prepare and apply pesticides to cannabis without wearing all of the required PPE, and an employee not wearing PPE was allowed to enter a grow room that had recently been treated with a pesticide, prosecutors said. .

The civil settlement is the first between the district attorney’s office and a licensed cannabis dispensary.

“Retail cannabis dispensaries are part of our community and must operate in accordance with the law,” Deputy District Attorney Christopher Judge said in a statement. “The residents of Santa Clara County expect their cannabis products to be produced in a manner that is safe for consumers and dispensary workers.”

Prosecutors said they began investigating the company after a referral from the county’s agriculture department. There were no reports of damage to customers.

In addition to paying civil fines and costs, Theraleaf agreed to be bound by a permanent injunction never to inappropriately apply pesticides again, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said the company also cooperated with the investigation and took steps to improve compliance with environmental protection and worker safety laws.