San Jose: Authorities Investigate Man Found Dead Near Valley Medical Center

SAN JOSE — Detectives are investigating the death of a man found on the grounds of Valley Medical Center on Christmas morning, but it was not immediately clear how he died, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the hospital property at 751 S. Bascom Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of “an unresponsive male lying on the ground outside” the hospital facility, according to a statement from Sheriff’s Office Press.

The man was pronounced dead where authorities found him, and the county medical examiner’s office is conducting a death investigation. His name has not been made public.

While the cause of death has not been released, the sheriff’s office noted that he “was unconscious and appeared to have sustained an injury.” Details about the injury have not been released, pending an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office stressed that “there is no threat to public safety at this time.”

Anyone with information about the death can contact the sheriff’s office at 408-808-4500 or leave an anonymous tip at 408-808-4431.