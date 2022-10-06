San Francisco’s high taxes and living costs threaten Silicon Valley’s dominance

The San Francisco Bay Area’s reputation as the tech center of the world has become so established worldwide that the number of regions trying to name themselves after Silicon Valley seems to be growing every year.

In addition to Silicon Fen in Cambridge, England, and Silicon Allee in Berlin, Israelis brag about their Silicon Wadi, and even Australian techies have tried to christen Silicon Beach.

But when it comes to the actual Silicon Valley, foreign investors have shown that they are less and less willing to put their money where their nomenclature is.

Last year, foreign direct investment (FDI) in new projects in San Francisco fell to its lowest level since 2009, casting doubt on the city’s ability to maintain its heralded status as the world’s foremost technology center.

Data from fDi Markets, an information provider owned by the Financial Times, shows that the Northern California city, home to the likes of Uber, Twitter and Salesforce, attracted an estimated $222 million in foreign direct investment last year. down 87 percent from its peak in 2016. Greenfield FDI refers to cross-border investments that create new jobs and facilities.

Executives who provide location advice to foreign companies say local tax, social and regulatory policies have made it more difficult for companies to operate in the city, leading to an exodus of both foreign and domestic tech investors to other parts of the country. The United States.

“It makes my job very difficult,” said Darlene Chiu Bryant, executive director of GlobalSF, a nonprofit that aims to attract international investors to the city. “What I see in San Francisco is a political pendulum.”

Proponents of the city maintain that it still retains many of the same characteristics that made it an international center of innovation and entrepreneurship. It maintains a diverse talent pool, strong transport and shipping links, and an established infrastructure to support FDI projects with things such as site selection, visa assistance and regulatory guidance.

the inaugural FT-Nikkei Ranking San Francisco ranks third in the country for labor and talent for US cities’ attractiveness to foreign investors, thanks to its large population of working-age people, highly educated residents, and nearby universities such as Stanford and Berkeley. The city has a large foreign-born population, giving it a high score as a welcoming place for foreign talent.

But Bryant says those traits have in many cases been overshadowed by policies implemented by San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors — the legislative body — that were deemed “very anti-corporate.”

In the FT-Nikkei rankingsSan Francisco ranks third for “business environment,” a category that considers factors such as tax rates, incentives, and office expenses. The city has one of the highest corporate and sales tax rates in the US, and ranks highest for utilities, office and industrial expenses.

Some Californian companies have sought and found more favorable terms elsewhere, such as Regroup, a communications software company. “Texas offers a fertile business environment to grow and be supported by a world-class talented workforce,” said Chris Utah, the company’s chief operating officer, in a statement regarding the move.

San Francisco, which has a much-discussed homelessness crisis, also ranks second to last in the FT-Nikkei survey for quality of life, ahead of neighboring Oakland. This metric looks at safety, cost of living, commuting, and access to good schools. Of the 89 cities surveyed, San Francisco has the highest health and housing costs.

Those difficulties are beginning to influence investment decisions by foreign executives, the data shows. In fact, San Francisco has become an outlier in the US, with a continued decline in foreign direct investment, while other major US cities have seen a strong recovery from the pandemic. Although foreign direct investment in the US fell sharply in 2020, the country attracted an estimated $84 billion in foreign direct investment last year, up from $62 billion in 2020 and above the average of $74 billion in 2015-2019 .

However, foreign direct investment in San Francisco remains low. The $222 million greenfield FDI in 2021 fell from $581 million in 2020, representing about one-fifth of the annual average of $1 billion in 2015-2019. As of July 2022, an estimated $194 million has come in from 21 projects from foreign investors.

A spokesman for London Breed, the city’s mayor, says she is “very focused” on improving the image of San Francisco, with greater public safety as a priority. Breed’s office has launched an investigation into the business climate and states that tax incentives and tax structures can be changed as a result.

“We hope there will be support from the legislature to make these changes,” the spokesperson said. “All that work is happening now.”

Experts note that: the decline in investment is not entirely due to factors within the city’s control; Tensions between the US and China have sharply reduced inflows from China, which has been a major growth engine for the past decade.

But San Francisco’s struggles have opened the door to other parts of the US touting their credentials as tech hubs, such as Denver.

“What we have heard from many companies [is] they think it’s a super competitive environment,” said Stephanie Garnica, global business development director at Denver Economic Development & Opportunity.

“It is not easy to retain employees. The cost of living is very high and they don’t get much of that kind of soft, warm support from government officials.” Denver, she adds, has benefited from San Francisco’s departures.

According to data from the US Census Bureau, San Francisco experienced a historic population decline during the pandemic — similar to the decline seen in the previous decade.

While similar demographic shifts were evident across much of the country, particularly in the tech sector, where workers moved from city centers for more remote jobs, the change was especially pronounced in San Francisco. Cities like Phoenix have tried to attract potential home buyers from Northern California.

“Like the rest of the country, we’ve seen an increase in costs, but we remain a very cost-effective place,” said Todd Sanders, chief executive of the Greater Phoenix Chamber, a corporate advocacy group. “If you see some of the numbers that we see in places like San Francisco or Los Angeles where it becomes almost impossible to own a home, Phoenix is ​​going to be a really important and attractive place for workers to explore and hopefully relocate. . until.”

San Francisco’s advocates hope the trend will reverse as remote tech workers grow tired of the isolation of working alone. But some one-time Bay Area diehards warn that the trend could become permanent.

“When I first moved to Silicon Valley, I always thought it was the center of the universe for innovative start-ups,” said Han Shen, one of the founders of the venture capital group iFly.vc. Shen relocated the company from San Francisco to Austin, Texas in late 2020. “As a venture capitalist, I have to worry about the ongoing trend.”