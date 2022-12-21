San Francisco Zoo lemur-napper needs mental healthcare, not more jail time, prosecutors and defense agree

SAN FRANCISCO — A Los Angeles man who stole a lemur from the San Francisco Zoo, only to release it days later at a playground in Daly City, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and received a sentence without additional jail time, according to court records.

But Cory McGilloway, 32, has spent most of the past 18 months behind bars awaiting resolution in his case. In June 2021, he was brought to the Bay Area on federal charges of violating the Endangered Species Act, briefly released to a mental health facility, but arrested again after cutting off his ankle bracelet and fleeing, court records show.

But in a plea deal, both federal prosecutors and attorneys agreed that McGilloway has been behind bars long enough. On Tuesday, he was formally sentenced to “at least three months” of mental health treatment and released under supervision for a year. Lawyers on both sides also agreed that McGilloway needs treatment for drug addiction, but he was not ordered to undergo it.

In October 2020, McGilloway snuck into the San Francisco Zoo after hours and took a 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur, Lemur, with him. A two-day lemur hunt was launched, which ended with McGilloway abandoning the creature at a playground in Daly City. The day before, he had been seen walking Maki on a leash on Treasure Island, prosecutors say.

McGilloway was identified as a suspect after being arrested in San Ramon on suspicion of stealing a dump truck. Police officers searched his phone and found video of the lemur drinking from a water bowl in McGilloway’s Saab.

Prosecutors allege McGilloway may have been planning to sell Maki, as he Googled terms such as “how much does it cost to buy a lemur” and “how much is a lemur.” But there’s some evidence that he just wanted one as a pet; he also searched for “what it takes to own a lemur,” possible names of lemurs, and information on lemur diets and veterinary care.

“Whether it was a result of mental health issues or substance abuse, Mr. McGilloway understands he was not in a stable place and his judgment was clearly deeply flawed and misdirected,” wrote assistant federal public defender Elisse LaRouche, the attorney for McGilloway, in a sentencing memo. “It was not Mr McGilloway’s intention to harm anyone, however, and this is deviant behavior that he will not engage in again.”

McGilloway is leaving California to live with relatives on the East Coast, according to court documents.

Maki passed away last March at the age of 22 from old age and kidney disease. Tanya Peterson, financial director of the San Francisco Zoological Society make a public statement after his death, he praised his “remarkable” perseverance during the ordeal of being stolen.

“Lemur became a symbol of resilience and courage and became a fan favorite,” said Peterson. “His story raised awareness of endangered lemurs worldwide. We are heartbroken by this loss.”