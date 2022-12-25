San Francisco’s taxpayer-funded open-air Christmas market, hopefully a wholesome holiday getaway for families, is effectively a dystopian hell besieged by the city’s famous drug addicts.

At least that’s what concerned residents who live near the market revealed to DailyMail.com, with a homeowner filming and posting to social media what she describes as a “terrible decline” in the area.

The “Winter Wanderland” was set up in Union Square in downtown San Francisco, just minutes from the now-closed Tenderloin Center — where addicts were put in contact with rehab and where DailyMail.com exposed illegal drug use.

The footage filmed by the concerned mother-of-two contrasts starkly with promotional materials from holiday market organizers describing the event as “family-friendly.”

In the footage captured by the concerned mother, viewers see a person sleeping next to what appears to be a pile of clothes, with injections scattered throughout the belongings.

The video then speeds up to show their proximity to the Hallidie Plaza and Powell BART station ‘Winter Wanderland Holiday Village’.

The 25-second video ends in an almost empty plaza with two dressed-up people dancing on a stage – one wearing a snowman costume, the other a reindeer.

In a caption, the woman, who wishes to remain unnamed, writes, “Misery, drug abuse, overdose, drug trafficking, and mayors’ Winter Wanderland” at Hallidie Plaza and the Powell BART station in downtown San Francisco. Who is this charade for?’

However, promotional materials uploaded to social media by the organizers of the ‘Winter Wanderland Holiday Village’ tell a different, more polished version of events.

The video opens with a performer juggling, soundtracked by Christmas carols, before watching a group of children eagerly watch.

The ad then cuts to a woman dressed as the beloved children’s character ‘Minnie Mouse’ while wearing a COVID-safe face mask, with the caption ‘balloon twisting fun and face painting’ at the bottom of the screen.

The woman is seen politely waving to viewers and saying “hello there” before the video ends with a festive Christmas tree display.

While preparing Christmas Eve dinner for her family, the mother of seven-year-old twins told DailMail.com about the “nightmare” her once-beloved city has turned into.

“I own property just above that Powell BART station,” she said.

‘[I’ve seen a] terrible decline since March 2020. It’s a nightmare, it’s all drugs.’

The San Francisco native said she had a love-hate relationship with the city but was forced to move because of the deteriorating situation.

“We just made an offer on a house in Alameda, we can’t take it anymore,” she said.

“I have a love-hate relationship with the city. I don’t want to move, but I have no choice.’

Winter Wanderland Holiday Village is now open! Visit Hallidie Plaza (Powell & Market St) daily* from noon to 7pm for live family entertainment, balloon twisting and face painting, and handmade gifts, tree decorations, candy and hot drinks. pic.twitter.com/Re3ZTsx2di — Union Square, SF (@UnionSquareSF) November 25, 2022

The Union Square Alliance, through a $500,000 grant from the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, installed Christmas trees, wreaths, snowflakes and other hanging ornaments, along with a slew of booths for vendors at the site.

The economic recovery in downtown San Francisco has been uneven and 2021 saw episodes of large-scale shoplifting.

The Union Square Christmas tree saw some mischief and vandalism earlier this month, but organizers weren’t worried about the holiday season.

San Francisco is run by a leadership that seems to have set their priorities on masking the ever-present and deteriorating situation in the downtown area.

Her progressive, humanitarian self-image was at odds with legislation — even in seeking solutions to save lives, such as controlling the sale and use of drugs in the city.

The party market is just a 15-minute walk from the now-closed Tenderloin Center, which was supposed to put addicts in contact with rehab centers, but was revealed by DailyMail.com as a secret illegal drug use site that has since shut down.

The Tenderloin Center was opened early in the year by San Francisco Mayor London Breed to address the city’s ongoing drug crisis and cost approximately $22 million to operate.

The Tenderloin Center was opened early this year by San Francisco Mayor London Breed (left) to address the city’s ongoing drug crisis

An ex-addict said that in San Francisco, “open drug use has normalized” in the city

Supervised drug use sites remain illegal under federal law, and the Department of Health said the Justice Department “has yet to chart a way forward”

The site has often been referred to as a “safe place” where addicts can “get high without getting robbed,” according to one person who used the center.

In the first four months after the center opened, only 18 people of the more than 23,000 it welcomed to the site would be referred.

Overall, less than one percent of visits ended in a “complete pairing” with behavioral health programs.

City leaders, including Breed, now say the site was a “temporary solution” offered as a way to prevent San Francisco’s more than 640 drug overdose deaths by 2021.

Despite their best efforts, 2022 was nearly as deadly as more than 500 people died of drug overdoses city-wide in California. In 2021 there were 641.

Officials had also hoped the site would provide a place to deal with the homeless crisis the city has faced in recent months and years.

Some estimates indicate that hundreds of people visited the Tenderloin Center while it was open, and more than 350 overdoses were reversed at the scene.

Mayor Breed had originally allocated only $10 million for the project, but it soon escalated to more than double that estimate.

According to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, about 400 people received aid each day.

A large proportion of those who used the site used it specifically for shelter or food.