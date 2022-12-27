San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo has cast removed less than a month after foot surgery

Less than a month after undergoing surgery to repair a Lisfranc foot injury, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had his cast removed this week, in the latest sign of a looming controversy over the quarterback in Santa Clara.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the news Sunday, following the team’s 37-20 win over visiting Washington, a win that owed much to the success of backup quarterback Brock Purdy.

Shanahan didn’t have any updates on Garoppolo beyond his casting news, but he was originally scheduled to sit out 7-8 weeks after sustaining the foot injury in a Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins. While no one is putting an exact return date on Garoppolo, there seems to be some hope that he can make a postseason appearance for San Francisco.

Purdy joined an illustrious company with his third straight winning start with two touchdown passes, leading the 49ers to their eighth straight win.

Purdy’s play has ensured that the rising Niners (11-4) have shown no signs of slowing down after turning over the offense to their third quarterback, who was the last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

San Francisco has secured at least the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs and still has a chance to move up if Minnesota and Philadelphia falter down the stretch.

“At this point, we know exactly who he is,” catcher Brandon Aiyuk said of Purdy. No one is surprised anymore. We know who Brock Purdy is. He came out, he played a great game, he controlled the offense, he controlled the group, he controlled the game.”

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, middle, is waved off by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, left, and linebacker Jaelan Phillips. Garoppolo would later leave the game with a foot injury, which ultimately required surgery.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy speaks at a news conference after the team’s NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Santa Clara.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is chased out of bounds by Washington Commanders defensive end James Smith-Williams (96) on Sunday.

Purdy’s rapid rise from an unknown Mr. Irrelevant to a key component to one of the NFC’s top contenders has been impressive.

He threw two TD passes in a relief effort of a Week 13 win against Miami and went on to win his first three starts, throwing two touchdown passes in each game.

He joined Hall of Famer Kurt Warner as the only quarterbacks since 1950 to win their first three starts while hitting at least two TD passes in every game.

“I still have the same fire and drive from before I didn’t play,” Purdy said. “I want to go in and I want to show my teammates and earn respect with every play, every play, every drive, that kind of mentality.” So I just have to remind myself not to lose that passion and that fire and it’s never easy.

Purdy has made it look easy, taking advantage of an offense that features several stellar playmakers and an elite playcaller in coach Kyle Shanahan.

While Purdy’s biggest responsibility is getting the ball into the hands of the likes of Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, he’s also shown his ability to stretch the field.

He threw his third touchdown pass that traveled at least 25 yards downfield Saturday to Kittle, one shy of the total number of touchdowns the Niners have had as a team since 2020.

Purdy and the 49ers travel to Las Vegas next week for Sunday’s game against their old local rival, the Raiders.