San Francisco Mayor London Breed was paid $351,000 last year – double the average employee’s salary

San Francisco’s mayor was paid $351,000 in 2021, the most in the nation, despite the city’s leading crime rates in major metropolitan areas.

Mayor London Breed’s generous compensation makes her the highest-earning mayor in the US, even though San Francisco is only the 17th largest city by population.

Last year, Breed earned more than her counterparts in the nation’s largest cities, earning nearly $100,000 more than New York City Mayor Eric Adam is expected to earn this year.

Breed’s salary was also more than double the median salary of a San Francisco city employee of $127,000 for fiscal year 2020-2021, according to data collected by The San Francisco Chronicle.

However, Breed was not the highest paid city employee in San Francisco last year, an award that went to the chief investment officer of the city pension fund, who earned $601,610.

Mayor London Breed, pictured, was paid $351,000 in 2021, more than double the salary of the city’s average worker

Last year, the mayor of San Francisco earned more than the highest-ranking elected officials in the five largest U.S. cities. San Francisco ranks 17th in the country by population

It comes after Breed took a dramatic turn in her “defund the police” strategy, calling for “more aggressive policing” to tackle rampant crime.

According to the latest available national data, San Francisco has the highest total crime rate of the 20 largest cities in the United States.

The Golden Gate City recorded 6,917 crimes per 100,000 residents in 2019, according to the latest available FBI Unified Crime Report.

That was more than double the crime rates in New York and Los Angeles, and well above the numbers in the next largest US cities: Chicago, Houston and Phoenix.

Crime rates in the US have risen in most cities since the FBI’s last national report, but the federal report provides the most consistent basis for comparison.

Breed had previously demanded that cities cease policing, announcing that San Francisco would be one of the first to do so and pledged to cut $120 million from police and sheriff’s budgets.

But Breed made a screeching U-turn and announced that she was the… City council to give more money to the police to eradicate drug trafficking, car break-ins and theft.

San Francisco has the highest overall crime rates of the 20 largest cities in the United States, easily surpassing the crime rates of the five largest cities (see above)

She announced a crackdown, arguing that San Francisco’s officers should become aggressive and “less tolerant of all the bulls*** who have devastated our city,” as she backtracked on her plans to punish the police.

“It’s time for the rule of criminals who are destroying our city, it’s time for it to end,” she said. “And it comes to an end when we take the steps to be more aggressive with law enforcement, more aggressive with the changes in our policies.”

Breed called for progressive policies that have allowed criminal behavior to mock the city’s famed tolerance and compassion, and should be replaced by “more aggressive policing.”

Breed said she plans to introduce legislation that will give law enforcement real-time access to surveillance video in certain situations, as well as measures that will make it more difficult to sell stolen goods.

More than 45,000 incidents have been reported so far this year, an increase from last year when most people were locked inside, but less than the roughly 60,000 complaints in previous years

Her comments marked a complete reversal from last year, when she announced plans to divert $120 million from the police into a combination of new and existing programs for the African American community.

The movement to relieve the police picked up steam during the 2020 protests following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

But when she called to divert money from the police to community projects, it was revealed the city spent $2.6 million on its security details in 2020.

San Francisco spent $12.4 million to protect Breed between 2015 and 2020, with the bill increasing from $1.7 million in 2015 to $2.6 million last year, according to information obtained by public transparency website Openthebooks.com and compiled by Forbes.