San Francisco Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada hit on the head by 84mph pitch 

San Francisco Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada left Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet.

Cub reliever Mark Leiter Jr., who had been recalled from Triple-A Iowa earlier Saturday, hit Estrada with an 84 mph change that immediately sent him to the ground.

Estrada lay on his back and spoke to the training staff, and was eventually helped to his feet and back to the clubhouse.

The incident occurred in the fifth inning of the game when the Giants were leading 5-0.

“He’s still a little dizzy,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after the game.

‘Some pressure on his left side. So he has concussion-like symptoms. We haven’t taken that step of diagnosing him with a concussion yet, but chances are we’re there and we’ll figure out what to do from a roster perspective in the next few hours or tomorrow morning.”

Jason Vosler ran in front of Estrada and took over the short stop. Leiter remained in the game for Chicago.

San Francisco won the game 5-4.

At short stop, Estrada replaces injured All-Star Brandon Crawford of the Giants, who has been out since mid-July due to an inflammation in his knee.

Kapler did not specify Estrada’s status or when he could be expected back on the field.

“We had no indication that he lost consciousness, although his eyeballs weren’t great,” Kapler noted. “He was quite stunned.”

Estrada, 26, is hitting .262 this season with nine home runs and 41 RBI.

