San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon apologizes kicking a bat at teammate Thairo Estrada

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon lost his composure during Tuesday-evening’s loss when he kicked a bat and hit teammate Thairo Estrada.

The 26-year old struggled during the Giants’ 7-3 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks and lost his temper after the fifth inning.

The shortstop couldn’t contain his anger at his performance when he kicked a bat and hit Estrada on the right knee.

The infielder immediately went to the ground and, although he eventually got up, was left with a limp.

Rodon went to watch Estrada as their Giants teammates gathered in disbelief at the short stop.

Wilmer Flores walked over to Rodon and looked at Rodon with outstretched arms as if to say, “What are you playing with?”

It wasn’t Rodon’s only outburst during the loss. Three innings earlier, he hit the bench several times with his glove when he returned to the dugout after giving up a two-run homerun to Sergio Alcantara of the Diamondbacks.

The homer narrowly escaped and had to be judged by the umpires before they believed he had gone through the fence.

After the match, Rodon confessed that he had acted selfishly and that his outburst was “unacceptable.”

“Unacceptable action,” Rodon said after the game. “I hit my teammate, the nicest teammate on the team. Just a selfish act, and it just can’t happen. stupid.’

He also admitted that his earlier start in Los Angeles added to his frustration before it boiled over in the desert.

“My last two starts haven’t been great, and today I wanted to come out and get a win for the boys,” he said.

Manager Gabe Kapler immediately checked Estrada and later insisted that the team work with Rodon to learn how to control his temper.

“You saw that right away,” Kapler said. “Carlos feels terrible, he knows it’s unacceptable.

“These are his teammates, and if he can’t keep control, someone could get hurt. … We are going to work on ways in which he is in control in those situations.’

Both Estrada and Rodon stayed in the game, but the Venezuelan was hit again when Luke Weaver’s pitch early in the sixth caught him in his arm guard before scoring on the double by Brandon Belt.

Rodon played 61 games for the Yankees in the 2019-2020 seasons, but it is 8-6 and has a 3.18 ERA when the Giants fell to 48-49 and went below .500 for the first time this season.

However, despite his outburst, he, along with fellow Giants ace Logan Webb, could still be a target for opposition teams looking to improve their starting pitching.