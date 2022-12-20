San Francisco Giants ‘DELAY Carlos Correa’s induction due to medical issues after $350 million deal’

The San Francisco Giants postponed a press conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical issue arose during the physical All-Star shortstop, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

The People spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, as the Giants have not publicly disclosed details of Correa’s $350 million, 13-year deal, not even Tuesday’s availability to introduce the esteemed free agent.

One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference to welcome Correa has been put on hold as the parties awaited the results of the tests. A second person said a medical problem was identified during Correa’s physical examination.

According to one of the people, Correa and the Giants agreed to the massive deal on December 13, subject to a successful physical assault. Correa has been placed on the injured list seven times during his eight-year career.

The media availability was scheduled for 11 a.m. PST at Oracle Park, but was called off about three hours before it was due to take place. The Giants gave no explanation as to why.

It was not clear whether the parties had discussed renegotiating Correa’s agreement.

Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, has a .279 career average with 155 home runs and 553 RBIs in eight big league seasons. He was also a stellar postseason performer with 18 home runs and 59 RBIs in 79 games.

About the only knock on Correa’s resume is sustainability. He played at least 150 games in a season only once due to various injuries.

Correa was a free agent a year ago after leaving the Houston Astros, and he reached a $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. That deal gave the two-time All-Star the right to opt out after a year and $35.1 million to get back on the market.

Correa, 28, canceled his contract and returned to the free market.

Correa’s guarantee from the Giants would be the fourth largest in baseball history. Mike Trout has a 12-year, $426.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, Mookie Betts has a 12-year, $365 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Aaron Judge is awarded $360 million for nine years to join the New York Yankees in an agreement announced Tuesday.

Correa hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in his lone season with Minnesota. He was selected by Houston with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft, and he played a key role in the Astros’ rise from bottom of the AL West to the franchise’s first World Series title in 2017.

The Astros’ championship was tainted by a sign-stealing scheme, and Correa has been booed in some cities since the scandal surfaced.

Brandon Crawford, a three-time All-Star, has been the Giants’ shortstop since 2011. Crawford, who turns 36 next month, dropped to a .231 average last season with nine home runs and 52 RBIs while battling injuries. .298 average with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs in 2021.

Crawford has a salary of $16 million in 2023 and can then become a free agent. He has dealt with injuries in recent seasons and may be considering retiring after his contract closes, so the Giants were looking for a shortstop going forward.

The Giants went 81-81 last season, one year after winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West.