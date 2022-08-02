San Francisco gay leather festival went ahead despite monkeypox state of emergency in California

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday declared the monkeypox outbreak a state of emergency in California, despite a gay, leather-kink festival that took place this weekend in San Francisco — just over a year ago that kids were banned from school because of COVID.

California became the second state in three days to make the move, after New York, and Newsom said the statement will help state officials better coordinate a government-wide response, seek more vaccines and lead outreach and education efforts about where people can get treatment. and vaccination.

“We will continue to work with the federal government to obtain more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risks and assist the LGBTQ community in the fight against stigma,” Newsom said.

A booth offers information about monkey pox on the “Dore Alley,” or the “Up Your Alley” fetish and leather festival on San Francisco’s Folsom Street on Sunday, as the viral disease continues to spread in California. Nearly 800 cases of monkey pox have been reported in the state

Nearly 800 cases of monkeypox have been reported in California, according to state public health officials.

But that didn’t stop the LGBTQ+ community from hosting a street market on Sunday called “Dore Alley” or “Up Your Alley,” a leather and fetish event often compared to the Folsom Street Fair — the third-largest single day and outdoor spectator event – as well as the world’s largest leather event and showcase for BDSM products and culture.

Festival officials made sure the venue was more spread out this year and had hand sanitizer stations in place

Kinky games and street vendors selling leather clothing, including chokers, collars, whips, and bondage kits, are common in the venue, attracting mostly gay men from every demographic. A soundstage was also set up where festival-goers could dance.

“I like to think of it as the biggest learning block party,” said Executive Director Angel Adeyoha ABC 7.

However, she expressed concern about the timing of this year’s festival, especially since it took place shortly after the city of San Francisco announced a state of emergency over monkey pox on July 28.

“I don’t know if you’ve come in previous years, but you’d be body-to-body. Obviously that’s not the case now, we’ve made way for people,” Adeyoha told ABC 7.

In 2020, both the Up Your Alley Fair and Folsom were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the San Francisco Department of Public Health was on site to educate the local community about the viral illness and keep them safe by adding hand sanitizer stations.

The festival was also more spread out than usual, allowing people to roam freely.

“I think the riskier things in both Outside Lands and Dore Alley are the things that happen after the event or around the private event spaces, where people are intimate with each other,” UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong NBC Bay Area.

With a growing monkeypox outbreak that has hitherto mainly affected gay and bisexual men, city officials in San Francisco have declared a state of emergency. Pictured: A volunteer hands out information sheets about the virus disease at San Francisco’s ‘Dore Alley’ festival on Sunday

A volunteer working at the ‘Dore Alley’ festival on Sunday checks a festival-goer’s COVID vaccine status, sideways to a flying promotion of monkeypox awareness

Festival-goers (pictured) were more spread out than usual at the ‘Dore Alley’ festival on Sunday compared to other years. In 2020 the venue was canceled due to COVID

The monkeypox virus spreads through prolonged and close skin-to-skin contact, including hugging, cuddling and kissing, as well as sharing bedding, towels and clothing. People who have gotten sick so far have mainly been men who have sex with men, although health officials note that the virus can infect anyone.

“The public health officials are clear: stigma is unacceptable and counterproductive in the public health response,” said Michelle Gibbons, executive director of the County Health Executives Association of California. “The fact is that monkeypox is mainly spread through skin-to-skin contact and the sharing of objects such as bedding or towels, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The type of monkeypox virus identified in this outbreak is rarely fatal, and people usually recover within weeks. But the lesions and blisters caused by the virus are painful and can prevent swallowing or bowel movements if they are in the throat or anus.

The statement in California followed a similar one in New York state on Saturday and in San Francisco on Thursday. The Newsom government said it was too early for such a statement on Friday.

After urging Newsom to make such a statement, Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF) applauded the governor’s decision.

“The monkeypox outbreak is an emergency and we need to use every means we have to get it under control,” Wiener said.

People line up to receive monkeypox vaccine at San Francisco General Hospital on July 12

A man holds a sign urging greater access to the monkeypox vaccine during a protest in San Francisco, July 18

Newsom’s proclamation allows emergency medical personnel to administer monkeypox vaccines approved by the federal government.

That’s similar to a recent law allowing pharmacists to administer vaccines, the Newsom administration said. It said the state’s response builds on steps developed during the coronavirus pandemic to set up vaccination clinics and ensure that vulnerable populations are reached in partnership with local and community organizations.

California has received more than 61,000 doses of vaccine and has distributed more than 25,000 doses.

“We have no time to lose,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement. She said the country’s most populous province should use all available resources to accelerate vaccine distribution and help those infected.

Newsom’s office said Los Angeles County has received a separate vaccine assignment.

As of last week, the state had expanded its testing capacity to process more than 1,000 tests per week. Critics have said the long wait for test results slowed treatment options.

Home to one of the largest LGBT communities in the United States, New York City is poised to receive 110,000 doses of the federal government’s 800,000 upcoming monkeypox vaccines — but Governor Kathy Hochul still wants more.

The number of cases in New York City, the current epicenter of the outbreak in the US, surpassed 1,400 on Friday. Across the country, the total number of cases exceeds 5,000.