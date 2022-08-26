San Francisco business owners threaten to stop paying taxes if streets aren’t cleaned up

<!–

Entrepreneurs in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood have threatened to stop paying taxes if politicians who wake up don’t start cleaning up litter and stop people from using drugs openly.

In a letter to city officials earlier this month, the Castro Merchants Association said some homeless people on the streets outside their stores were harassing customers and needing help.

‘They need shelter and/or services and they need them immediately.

“Our community is struggling to recover from lost business revenue, break-ins and never-ending vandalism/graffiti (often perpetrated by unhoused individuals) and we implore you to take action.”

Castro Community Benefit District Cleaning Ambassador Derron Jones cleans a large amount of belongings left by a homeless person at a bus stop along 18th Street near Castro Street in San Francisco in 2019

A police officer watches a man tidy up his belongings in the Castro . neighborhood

They hope other business associations in different parts of the city will join them in forcing city officials to finally take action after years of lax policies.

“If the city can’t provide the basic services to become a successful business, what are we paying for?”

“You can’t have a vibrant, successful business corridor when people pass out high on drugs and dirty your sidewalks.

Homeless people are seen in San Francisco, California on July 19, 2022

“These people need help,” said the association’s co-chair Dave Karraker The San Francisco Chronicle.

City workers were filmed this week cleaning the streets with a pressure washer after the letter from the Merchants Association went viral.

The city of San Francisco has been under fire for the past two years over sweeping bail reforms introduced by deposed prosecutor Chesa Boudin.

In response to requests from the Merchants Association, city officials said they would work to allay the concerns.

“We really appreciate hearing from community members what they see on the streets and will continue to work with the Castro community to improve conditions for everyone in Castro.”

