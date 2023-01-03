San Francisco braces for catastrophic storm that meteorologist says will be ‘the most impactful’

San Francisco is bracing for another catastrophic storm that will be its “most impactful” yet after it was engulfed in massive flooding and mudslides last week.

As the Pineapple Express — a strong atmospheric storm building in the Pacific Northwest — prepares to storm into California, the state is still reeling from the storm that hit on New Year’s Eve.

“This will probably be one of the most impactful large-scale systems this meteorologist has seen in a long time,” the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office said. “This is a really brutal system that we are looking at and should be taken seriously.

“The consequences include widespread flooding, road wash-out, collapsing slopes, trees (possibly full bushes), widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce and, worst of all, likely loss of life.”

An atmospheric storm known as a Pineapple Express is located 500 miles off the California coast. It is expected to reach the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday

First responders respond to a call in Tustin from a group of adults stranded in a submerged vehicle over the weekend. Two people have already died in the New Year’s Eve storm and more are expected to happen as the new storm rolls in

Fifteen million people are preparing to be effective through the coming storm expected to hit Wednesday afternoon, all the way from California to Wisconsin.

Every area in the Bay Area is currently on a flood warning until 4 p.m. Thursday as the massive storm approaches the West Coast.

However, most of the bomb cyclone will take place in the middle of the ocean.

“In this case, it’s going to bomb over the open ocean,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Despite the storm occurring largely 500 miles offshore, the impact on San Francisco could be devastating after it already suffered devastating flooding last weekend, nearly 20,000 Californians are still without power and at least two have been killed.

The San Francisco Fire Department said it was receiving “double” calls than usual over the holiday weekend, when a storm drenched the drought-stricken state.

“The San Francisco Fire Department received nearly 800 calls for service in a 24-hour period during this latest storm — that’s about double what we normally receive,” Chief Jeanine Nicholson said during a press conference on Tuesday. Although she said the department is “prepared for disaster.”

San Francisco has already experienced massive flooding after nearly 2 inches (5.5 cm) of rain during New Year’s Eve

San Francisco is preparing for another two to four inches of rain and could see wind gusts of up to 50 mph on top of the flooding it has already experienced

Entrepreneurs work to waterproof a restaurant before the storm in San Francisco

“It’s what we do, but we could really use the public’s help,” she said. Please stay home and please bring your flashlights [ready] and if you have generators, make sure they have fuel to take care of yourself and your family and you don’t have to go out and call 911.”

She also advised the public to only call 911 for “life-threatening emergencies” and to call 311 with all other concerns.

“We still have to make all of our critical 911 calls, whether that be a cardiac arrest, a car accident, or a fire. And if you add in all the flooding problems we had earlier this week, it can really overload the system,” the chief said at a press conference on Tuesday. So again, if you have a minor flood in your home, call 311. If someone has a heart attack, if someone gets swept away by water, call 911.

Mayor London Breed, who was heavily criticized for the ‘wake up’ policy last year, also called the weekend’s intense rainfall and flooding ‘unprecedented’ and said more than 8,500 sandbags have already been distributed to residents.

A man in San Francisco moved on a raft because high water levels prevented him from driving after the storm hit on New Year’s Day

The tunnel leading to the Golden Gate Bridge was flooded as drivers tried to get home safely this weekend

The entire Bay Area is under a flood warning and as the storm continues to move east, the Rockies and Sierra Nevada could receive snow

San Francisco is preparing for another two to three inches of rain and could see wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

“I want to say to the public, use 911 wisely. We will also have a lot of emergencies to respond to,” said Breed. “We want to make sure that 911 is only used as a life or death tool.”

Videos circulated online already show the coastal city has been hit hard by flooding, with some residents building rafts to get around as high floodwaters dominate the streets.

Meteorologist John Shrable of KRON 4 shared a video of a man floating on a white raft through the streets where cars were stranded. The water level reached more than halfway up the cars after the city received nearly 5.5 inches of rain during New Year’s Eve — just short of the 1994 record of 5.54 inches.

Highways were flooded Monday, leaving many highway travelers completely stranded as some filmed out their windows, as the water level nearly reached it.

The water level of the San Anselmo Creek was so high that it almost reached the level of the bridge.

Another driver showed the Golden Gate Bridge tunnel with heavy flooding as frightened drivers tried to make their way through.

A mudslide also occurred in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights (pictured) after the weekend’s heavy rainfall

The area could experience more dangerous mudslides as more rain rolls in

Joey Fortman, a local reporter, was trying to drive through the tunnel when she recorded a video. She said, ‘No s**t… this is not good. This is actually pretty scary. This is the tunnel on the way to Golden Gate, this is insane.’

A green area in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights had a small mudslide where a small wooden fence stood over the bank from the weight of the mud sliding over it as it flooded the roadway. Ben Lomond Park was also heavily flooded.

“The floods, the debris flows, the erosion that occurred, the mudslides on the roads, and this next system could deal an even harder blow,” Shrable said.

Two people were also killed in California this weekend. A person in Sacramento County died in a submerged vehicle, while a 72-year-old man was struck by a fallen tree at a Santa Cruz state park.

Emergency services in Sacramento also had to rescue residents by helicopter as many roads and highways were closed due to flooding.

In addition, the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center had to evacuate all of its inmates. All 1,075 inmates were safely evacuated from the facility due to a flood warning. It is unclear when the prisoners – who have been taken to other facilities – will return.

As the storm continues, as much as two feet of snow could fall in the Rockies and Sierra Nevada by late Monday.