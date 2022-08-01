San Francisco 49ers ‘finally reach agreement over HUGE extension for wide receiver Deebo Samuel’
According to reports, the 49ers and star weapon Deebo Samuel are close to agreeing to a massive contract extension.
After months of talks, the drama is over as the wide receiver will remain in San Francisco for the foreseeable future.
Samuel has been awarded a massive three-year extension worth up to $73.5 million and a total of $71.55 million with a $58.1 million guarantee, according to Ian Rapoport.
