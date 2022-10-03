San Diego Zoo welcomes 41 endangered turtle hatchlings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It took only two decades, but a rare and endangered species of turtle has finally spawned at the San Diego Zoo.

Zoo officials announced the arrival of 41 Indian small-headed softshell turtles on Monday.

Conservationists at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance had closely monitored three adult turtles for 20 years for evidence of breeding.

“This is an extremely lengthy process, as it can take nearly 10 years for the turtles to even reach sexual maturity,” a press release said.

In addition, the reptiles are known to lay their eggs at night and cover them with soil, which makes finding a nest even more difficult.

In the summer two nests were found containing 41 eggs. All survived.

The hatchings make the alliance the first recognized conservation organization in North America to hatch the endangered Indian narrow-headed turtles, officials said.

“This is an exciting moment for us at the San Diego Zoo and an incredible step forward in the conservation of this species,” said zoo curator Kim Gray.

The tortoises, also known as small-headed tortoises, are a large species native to the Indian subcontinent. They are found at the bottom of deep rivers and streams in northern India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

