San Diego teacher sparks fury after telling class Hitler 'had strong leadership qualities' 

A middle school teacher near San Diego California is receiving harsh criticism after she told her class that Adolf Hitler had strong leadership qualities.

A photo circulating on social media shows a board the teacher displayed in her 7th grade classroom at Carmel Valley Middle School with pictures of notable world leaders. That board included Hitler.

A 12-year-old student – who is Jewish – questioned Hitler’s place on the board, to which the teacher reportedly replied: ‘Hitler may have done some bad things, but he also had strong leadership qualities.’

Prior to the incident, the student told his father, Dr. Roy David, about the board.

“We’re sitting at the dinner table and he says to me, ‘Hey dad, my teacher has a picture of Hitler on the wall,'” Dr. David. CBS8.

Dr. David couldn’t believe what his son was saying, so he asked his son to send him a picture.

And there’s Adolf Hitler, a large portrait-sized picture of Hitler. And right next to Hitler is Gandhi and Martin Luther King and JFK,” he said. “And every one of those people has some kind of inspirational quote written under them.”

Dr. David said he emailed the teacher asking for an explanation along with a request for the photo to be taken down, but said he received no response.

“My son went back the next day and asked her why she had this picture of Hitler on the wall and he actually told her, you know, you’re trivializing the Holocaust,” he said. “She tells my son, well, Hitler may have done some bad things, but he had leadership qualities.”

The picture of Hitler had been on the classroom wall since the start of the school year, the student said, and according to Dr. David, it wasn’t part of a history lesson on World War II.

“My grandparents’ entire families were murdered in the Holocaust,” he said. ‘They were originally from Poland and my grandmother was the only survivor from our town. Every other man, woman and child was rounded up and executed.’

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, with the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a leading global Jewish human rights organization, said he believes “there was a failure in the classroom.”

“In this case, it’s wrong to take all the important positive figures in history and then put Hitler right into that mix,” Rabbi Cooper said. KGTV. ‘The real goal here is not to punish anyone, let’s say to educate our educators and do a better job for our kids here in California.’

The local Jewish Human Rights Organization, of which he is a part, issued a public statement about the incident, stating that it is not interested in seeing anyone involved punished, but members want proactive steps to be taken to ensure that won’t happen again.

“What are we teaching 12-year-olds and how are we teaching them,” said the local rabbi. “But clearly, if you look at this incident and the cascade of decisions that have been made, some people are missing.”

Since the incident came to light and caused an uproar on social media, the principal of Carmel Valley Middle School has issued an apology. The school district has promised to organize anti-bias training for faculty and staff.

Principal Vicki Kim said in an email to parents that teachers never intend to hurt or offend anyone.

“We recently experienced one of those times that had a hurtful impact, especially for our Jewish community and for others, and we are sorry for that,” the email said.

The teacher’s comment about Hitler is the latest in a series of controversial statements by people associated with the San Dieguito Union High School District.

KGTV reports that other controversial incidents involving those associated with the district include a superintendent who was fired earlier this year for comments she allegedly made about Asian students.

And just last month, a school board member was accused of making transphobic comments after messages he allegedly posted online surfaced.