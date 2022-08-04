San Diego School District claims that heterosexuality is a ‘system of oppression’

San Diego’s Unified School District came under fire after it was revealed that administrators oppose heterosexuality and encourage students to explore their gender identities.

Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, made the shocking revelation on Wednesday when he tweeted screenshots of the training documents administrators use to broach the topic.

Among the documents Rufo has made public are some that explain that heterosexuality is a form of oppression and encourage students to explore their gender identities using terms like “transgender” and “two-mind.”

The training papers also instruct teachers to abolish the terms “men” and “women” in place of the terms “people with a penis” and “people with a vulva” – suggesting that women can have a penis and men can have a penis. can have a vagina.

They come just years after outraged parents kicked their children out of school over what they considered to be an inappropriate sex education curriculum, including learning about gender identity.

DailyMail.com has reached out to administrators of the San Diego Unified School District for comment.

San Diego’s Unified School District came under fire after it was revealed that administrators oppose heterosexuality and encourage students to explore their gender identities. The build for the district headquarters is pictured here

In teacher training papers, district administrators explain that heteronormativity is a form of privilege and oppresses those who do not adhere to the idea

The school district argues that the school district argues that heterosexuality is a social construct that is harmful to children according to the main tenants of academic queer theory

Academic Queer Theory — The New Doctrine Infiltrating Schools Academic Queer Theory examines how power works to institutionalize and legitimize certain expressions of sexuality and gender, while stigmatizing others. It is based on the idea that all sexual behaviors and gender expressions, and their classification into ‘normal’ or ‘deviant’ sexuality or gender, are socially constructed and create certain gender norms. Queer Theory therefore problemsatizes and challenges rigid categories of identity, norms of sexuality and gender, and the oppression and violence it sees as stigmatizing these categories. It also aims to destabilize sexual and gender identities, enabling and encouraging multiple, unfettered interpretations of gender. Source: University of Massachusetts

In the documents Rufo published Wednesday, the San Diego Unified School District argues that heterosexuality is a social construct that is harmful to children according to the main tenants of academic queer theory.

According to the theory, Rufo prescribes: city ​​magazine, white Europeans created the gender binary, using the categories “male” and “female” to dominate racial and sexual minorities.

In fact, a training for counselors for LGBTQ groups in the school district states that heteronormativity forces students to conform to gender norms.

It then describes the ‘gender binary’ as a ‘restricted system’ [that] excludes and suppresses trans, non-binary, intersex and gender non-conforming people.’

The second largest school district in California also claims in the training document that divides the gender binary ‘heterosexual and cisgender privilege’.

It explains that a ‘heterosexual/cisgender automatically’ is given this privilege, which ‘benefits members of dominant groups at the expense of members of target groups’ and ‘results in institutional power’ for straight men and women.”

The document also says that this type of privilege does not exist in a vacuum and is linked to other forms of oppression.

“Racism, classism, heterosexism, etc. do not exist in isolation,” the training document states. ‘Multiple forms of discrimination are interrelated, creating a system of oppression.’

To counter this, Rufo writes, the district has established a curriculum that promotes sexual identities such as “transgender,” “gender-queer,” “non-binary,” “pansexual,” “asexual” and “dual mind.”

It encourages teachers to do away with the terms “men” and “women” in favor of the terms “people with a penis” and “people with a vulva”

A series of curriculum papers he published encourages students to study the basics of queer theory.

The documents were made public by Chris Rufo (pictured), a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute

Students are also asked to view photos of gender-inappropriate role models, including a bearded woman, a boy in a dress, a teenage girl with a “genderqueer” identity, a boy in a tiara, and a baby with a ‘gender neutral name’. .’

And in another paper, district officials celebrate “non-binary identities” arguing that there must be a “linguistic revolution” to move beyond gender-based terms and instead use terms like the controversial “Latinx” to refer to people of Hispanic descent.

They argue that those terms “make room for people who are trans, queer, agender, non-binary, gender non-conforming or gender fluid.”

Another training produced by the school district, in conjunction with Planned Parenthood, advises teachers on a slew of new identities and advises them to eliminate traditional language from their vocabulary.

Instead, the training says, men should be called “people with a penis” and women “people with a vulva.”

Other documents show that the district is encouraging teachers to answer questions such as, “How do gay people have sex?” “What is porn?” “Is it okay to masturbate?” and even ‘What does semen taste like?’

The San Diego Unified School District also instructs teachers in its training papers to aid a child’s gender transition without notifying parents — noting that California law allows minors of any age to consent to pregnancy testing, birth control, and abortion.

And the neighborhood encourages teachers to answer questions such as: ‘How do gay people have sex?’ “What is porn?” “Is it okay to masturbate?” and even ‘What does semen taste like?’

In a related presentation, the district advises teachers to lead discussions about ‘how to use a condom’, as well as ‘the safer oral sex’ and ‘safer anal sex’.

But the district previously faced a backlash for similar sex education in 2018.

It comes years after a group of parents railed against the district for teaching sixth-graders about gender identity, STDs, HIV, anatomy and stages of pregnancy

Parents argued in 2018 that the curriculum was not age appropriate

Parents at the time, upset about what they considered to be an inappropriate sex education curriculum, kept their children out of school as they gathered outside district headquarters.

The parents called the new sixth-grader curriculum — covering topics like STDs, HIV 101, contraception, consent, anatomy, the stages of pregnancy, and gender identity and gender roles — “graphic and inappropriate,” saying it’s “too much soon.” for sixth graders.

In addition to learning about these topics, the students played an STD game and completed a crossword puzzle for men.

“We’re going to ask them to suspend this new curriculum because it’s not an adolescent brain; it’s an adult curriculum,” mother Angela Beaver told me CBS 8 at the time.

But district administrators defended the lesson plan, saying it is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and age-appropriate.