San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr is handed 80-GAME suspension after violating PED policy

San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been given a massive 80-game ban from Major League Baseball for violating the league’s drug policy.

Tatis, 23, has just 18 months into a landmark 14-year $330 million MLB contract, but he will not be paid for the entirety of his suspension, which will last for the entire season and well into the next.

Incredibly, Tatis broke his silence on Friday night to reveal that his ‘mistake’ was due to medication he was taking for ringworm, while also confirming that he had no plans to appeal and would immediately begin serving his suspension.

Tatis was recovering from his wrist injury and had recently started an assignment with the Padres Double-A partner, but will now see no MLB action for the foreseeable future.

There was no set timetable for his injury return, but he was set to be back at San Diego by mid-August, which will not be the case now after MLB announced the ban on Friday night.

Fernando Tatis Jr. received an 80-game suspension from Major League Baseball for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy

Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid derivative of the natural hormone testosterone, and is on the MLB’s banned list.

He will miss the last 48 games of this season and the first 32 games of next season, according to Bill Shaikin of the LA Times.

In a statement on their website, MLB said: “The Baseball Commissioner’s Office announced today that San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended from 80 games without payment after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance. in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Tatis reacts in dugout during sixth inning game against Arizona Diamondbacks

Tatis claimed he was taking ringworm drugs containing a banned substance

“Tatis’ suspension is effective immediately.”

In a statement from the Major League Baseball Players’ Association, Tatis fully apologized for the suspension, claiming that he had not intentionally used the drug to gain an advantage.

“It turns out that I accidentally took a medicine to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol,” Tatis said. “I should have used the resources at my disposal to make sure there were no banned substances in them. That didn’t work for me.

“I want to apologize to Peter, AJ, the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball and fans everywhere for my mistake. I have no excuse for my mistake and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love. I have undergone numerous drug tests during my professional career, including on March 29, 2022, all of which had negative results until this test.

‘I’m completely devastated. Nowhere in the world would I rather be than competing on the field with my teammates. After initially objecting to the suspension, I realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason I have decided to sit out my suspension immediately. I look forward to being back on the field with my teammates in 2023.”

The Padres are currently second in the National League West with a record of 63-51. They are 16 games behind the Los Angles Dodgers in the division but are in control of first place in the NL wildcard race.