San Diego Comic-Con 2022’s best trailers: Black Panther, John Wick, and more

Comic-Con is a frenetic event, and it’s true even if you’re just trying to catch up from home. There are so many panels and announcements that it can be difficult to see everything. That was certainly true for this year’s edition. Despite some notable absences – there was no real news about it severance pay season 2, unfortunately – it still contained all of a reveal for the Dungeons and Dragons movie for a deeper look at Amazon’s take on Lord of the Rings. We also have some Star Wars casting news, information on Marvel’s animated slate, the timeline for phase 5 (and phase 6!) of the MCU, confirmation of a new daredevil series, and oh so many zombies.

But the best part are the trailers – and we’ve rounded up the best ones here for you to catch up on.

John Wick 4

mr. Wick is back for a fourth time, and the first trailer for John Wick 4 (or maybe just John Wick- the title is unclear) shows that the professional assassin has not lost a step. You’ll have to wait a while to see it though, as it won’t be out until March 2023. In other Keanu Reeves news, Netflix also confirmed that the production of the two-season anime BRZRKRstarring Reeves started at famed anime studio Production IG

Shazam! Anger of the Gods

Perhaps the craziest superhero blockbuster returns with Anger of the Godswho has a great new villain and is expected to hit theaters in time for Christmas.

Black Adam

Elsewhere in the DC universe, we also got a glimpse of Black Adam, in which Dwayne Johnson stars “with the almighty powers of the ancient gods” who must choose whether to use them for good or evil. (Looks like he’s choosing evil.) It’s coming to theaters on October 21.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon can’t stop showing off its rendition of big-budget Middle-earth, and the SDCC trailer delves into both the beautiful vistas and dark combat in the latest Lord of the Rings amendment. The series will debut on Prime Video in September.

She-Hulk

Marvel kicked off its live-action presentation with a longer look at She-Hulkthe next big MCU series, which looks set to bring a more light-hearted tone to the MCU on August 17 when it hits Disney Plus.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Perhaps the most touching trailer from this year’s Comic-Con was the first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters in November. The film’s first clip features a debut look at Atlantis and a tease of the next Black Panther.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The D&D universe gets some star power in the first trailer for Honor among thieves. The clip has a lot D&D staples and at the very least it seems like everyone is having a lot of fun. It will hit theaters in March.

Star Trek: Picard

There was a lot of news about Star Trek at Comic Con. In addition to a new trailer full of nostalgia for season 3 of Picardwe also learned about a surprising crossover between Strange New Worlds and Lower decks.

National treasure: edge of history

A teaser in the strongest sense of the word, our first look at the National treasure Disney Plus spin-off is usually just a chance to see new star Lisette Olivera in costume. The series does not have a premiere date, but is expected to be released “soon”.

Teen Wolf: the movie

The Teen Wolf The film picks up where the 2011 series left off, and while there’s no release date yet, it’s expected to start streaming on Paramount Plus soon.

House of the Dragon

This tech debuted just before Comic-Con, but it’s still worth another look, if only for another glimpse of those blonde wigs. The series is coming to HBO in August.

the sandman

Netflix showed our best look yet on the sandman, the streaming service’s ambitious adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s iconic graphic novel. The series will begin streaming on August 5.

I am tall

Groot may not have much to say, but he will still star in a series of five animated shorts, coming to Disney Plus on August 10 — and the first trailer for the collection debuted on SDCC.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Marvel showed the first real look at the cute Moon girl and devil dinosaurwhich is expected to come to both Disney Channel and Disney Plus sometime in 2023.

Stories of the Walking Dead and… The living Dead



yet another Walking Dead show shuffles our way: the Stories of the Walking Dead follows six different characters through the land of the undead and premieres on AMC on August 14. Not enough zombies? Well we also have the final trailer for the main Walking Dead series, which returns on October 2, and confirmation of another spin-off coming in 2023.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

The last Dragon Ball theatrical release is very soon, with a North American debut on August 19 – and the new trailer gives fans an idea of ​​the action-packed spectacle to expect.

Barbarian

Barbarian is a horror film that looks like it’s playing on the fears of anyone who’s ever stayed in an Airbnb. It hits theaters on September 9.

Little devil

There are many adult comedy animated series out there at the moment, and what makes? Little devil Notable is that Danny DeVito is being cast as Satan, which feels like an inspired choice. It will stream on Hulu starting August 25.

The dragon prince

Netflix confirmed that a fourth season of The dragon prince was on the way earlier this year, and at Comic-Con the company unveiled a new clip that showcases more of the intriguing storyline. Season 4 of The dragon prince will start streaming in November.

Interview with the vampire

AMC showed its take on Anne Rice’s Interview with the vampire, a new series starring Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass and Eric Bogosian. It will premiere on October 2.

To see

The third (and final) season of Apple TV Plus To see coming next month, and the Comic-Con trailer focuses on a new and devastating weapon that could completely determine its post-apocalyptic future. Season 3 starts streaming on August 26.