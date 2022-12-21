San Carlos: Woman arrested on identity theft, theft warrants

SAN CARLOS — A 41-year-old woman from Watsonville was arrested Tuesday in San Carlos on identity theft and warrants, authorities said.

At around 9 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy found the woman sitting in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Northwood Drive, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A check of the files showed that the woman had arrest warrants for identity theft and robbery. A search of her vehicle also turned up drugs, suspected stolen property and an Airsoft gun modified to look like a real Glock firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was arrested and held in jail on warrants and charges related to possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, misappropriation of lost property and altering a fake firearm to look real.