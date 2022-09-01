Samurai sword-wielding thug who attacked two innocent people is convicted of attempted murder

A samurai sword-wielding man on crack cocaine who assaulted two innocent people before being subdued by ‘multiple’ Taser shots from police has been convicted of attempted murder.

Ali Bhatti, of Henderson Road in Crawley, was convicted yesterday by the Hove Crown Court of attempted murder, one count of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

The 33-year-old used the deadly weapon in Crawley on Friday, October 22 last year, to assault two innocent members of the public, causing both significant physical injuries and lasting emotional trauma.

Police visited the area around 8 p.m. in response to calls from Bhatti that he would go out with a samurai sword and commit a crime. He admitted to using crack cocaine and said he thought someone was trying to kill him.

While still on the phone with the police, Bhatti left his home and rode a motorcycle to the Broadfield roundabout, where he crashed. He then began to walk through traffic along Horsham Road, brandishing the samurai sword in the air.

A member of the audience who recognized Bhatti asked him if he was okay. Bhatti responded by stabbing the 38-year-old man with the sword, causing serious injuries to his chest and forearm.

Bhatti continued the unprovoked attack, cutting at a second man, 61 years old, who was walking along the nearby sidewalk and inflicted a large wound on his shoulder.

PC Ryan Oakley and Sergeant James Arrol-Barker were the first officers on the scene. They approached the armed suspect and deployed their taser several times before it kicked in and Bhatti fell to the ground. As soon as he did, the officers handcuffed him, seized the weapon and sought medical treatment for the two victims.

Terrifying footage shows Bhatti attacking police and motorists after assaulting the two men – before being tasered and arrested.

In the video, the man holds a huge samurai sword in Crawley in front of dozens of cars as he walks up and down the road. It shows the man waving the gun in the air at what is said to be the Cheals roundabout as he got close to several cars.

The crime scene after the double stabbing in Crawley on Friday, October 22 last year

In recognition of their bravery, the two officers have been named regional winners of the 2022 Police Federation Bravery Awards for their actions in detaining the armed suspect.

Bhatti was taken into custody and later charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of an article of knife in a public place. He was found guilty by a jury and will be sentenced Friday.

Detective Constable Scott Parry, of Crawley’s Criminal Investigations Division, said: ‘This was an unprovoked and brutal attack on two innocent members of the public who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The lives of both men have been severely affected by this attack – not only in their recovery from the physical injuries, but also in the mental scars they now endure.

“I commend their courage to testify and thank them for supporting our investigation. I hope the verdict handed down today will help them come out of this deeply traumatic incident, safe in the knowledge that a dangerous man has been brought to justice.”

After the incident, PC Oakley said: “I would be naive to say that I was fine after the incident. I haven’t talked to anyone about it for a long time. It was my sergeant who recognized this and she supported me and made me open up about what I saw and what I had experienced. I was referred for help and advice. It’s been a long time and I wouldn’t say I’m 100% back, but I’m almost there.

“Teamwork is a big part of the service and it helps us strive for success. I had teamwork at the time of the incident and teamwork to support me afterwards, and I want to thank my sergeants and colleagues for that.”

PC Oakley and Sgt Arrol-Barker were nominated for a 2022 Police Federation Bravery Award, and at a special ceremony held in London in July, they found out they were the winners for the South East region.

Sgt James Arrol-Barker said: ‘When I heard that I had been nominated for the award, I was very proud at first. As most of us have said, it’s just our job. We’ve joined the work to save people, protect people, and when you do something like that, it comes naturally. The nomination for a prize was therefore special and a great privilege.’

PC Oakley added: ‘When the incident was over, a few months later, I was informed that I had been nominated for an award. I was shocked, honored and felt unworthy.

“As police officers, we make a commitment to protect the public and act when others run away or freeze.

“We are all human, we are all taking action and risking our lives every day to protect the public. That’s why we applied for the job.’

Chief Inspector Howard Hodges, division commander for West Sussex, praised the actions of the two officers: ‘I am so proud of James and Ryan, who have been rightfully recognized for their courage and professionalism in responding to this dangerous and shocking incident.

‘Their actions are in keeping with the best police traditions; run into danger and endanger themselves to protect the general public.

“Police work is a challenging profession, but it brings out the best in all of our employees and this is an excellent example that has rightly been recognized on this occasion.”