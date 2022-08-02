Samuel Levi pays $27 for a salad from a café in Auckland

A diner has been left furious after receiving a ‘small’ salad at an Auckland cafe despite being charged $27 (AUD$24) for the dish.

Former Married At First Sight Australia star Samuel Levi shared a photo on his Instagram story of what looks like a small Caesar salad with some large croutons.

It consisted of a few lettuce leaves, a small amount of avocado, tomato, grated cheese and slices of crusty bread.

Paid $27 today for this tiny and tiny piece of sh*t salad. Damn Auckland. This is fucking rough daylight robbery,” the 29-year-old wrote.

“Where NOT TO GO and visit while in Auckland,” he added online with a facepalm and eyeroll emoji.

Samuel didn’t say whether he ate the dish or complained to the staff about the portion size.

In Australia, grocery prices have skyrocketed due to inflation, which has also caused the cost of certain dishes to rise.

Inflation in New Zealand rose 1.7 percent from March to June 2022 and inflation stands at 7.3 percent year-on-year, compared to 6.9 percent in the previous quarter Rate Inflation.

Statistics New Zealand reports In March, the average price of 91 petrol in New Zealand was $3.05 a litre, before falling 25 percent.

The price for the construction of new homes also rose by 18 percent in March.

As in Australia, rising import costs pushed up food prices.

What is inflation in New Zealand? The consumer price index for New Zealand is 1161 for the month of June 2022. Annual inflation is at 7.3% (compared to 6.9% for the previous quarter). Inflation from March 2022 to June 2022 was 1.7%. New home construction prices rose 18 percent in the March 2022 quarter compared to the March 2021 quarter, the largest increase since the series began in 1985. The second largest contributor to annual inflation came from the transportation group, impacted by higher gasoline and used car prices. In March, the average price of 91 petrol in New Zealand was $3.05 a litre, before falling 25 percent. sources: Rate Inflation & Statistics New Zealand

Earlier this year, Australians noticed that some restaurants are charging $1 per lettuce leaf for san choy bow dishes.

Journalist Jacqueline Felgate shared a photo to Instagram of a receipt listing food purchased from a Melbourne restaurant.

On that, the san choy bow cost $18 and a $1 cup of lettuce was added as an additional purchase – despite it being the main requirement to eat the Chinese meal.

What will cause inflation in 2022? Inflation is rising around the world and food and energy prices are hitting record highs. Factors contributing to inflation in 2022: Supply and demand problems Consequences of the war Oil and petrol prices Source: World Economic Forum

“Lettuce is now charged separately in some Melbourne restaurants,” Jacqueline captioned the image.

Right now, the price of iceberg lettuce has risen to a whopping $11.99 each, and the cost of other vegetables has gone up as well.

The image soon caught the attention of other social media users who couldn’t believe individual lettuce leaves were being sold, but others sympathized with the business owners.