<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Samuel L. Jackson was trending on Twitter on his birthday after fans noticed his account “liked” several X-rated videos with adult content.

Many of his followers tried to warn him saying that he forgot to switch to a private account because his likes were visible to everyone.

However, his account may be controlled by a third party, namely a member of his team, or may have been hacked.

oops! Samuel L. Jackson is trending on Twitter after fans noticed on his birthday that his account “liked” videos with X-rated adult content (pictured while performing on The View)

After Samuel’s name trended, the likes were subsequently removed, but not before eagle-eyed followers screened them.

His fans wrote, “I’m so glad someone posted this. He went and didn’t like everything so I missed it. LOL.’

“I think everyone will love him even more after this lol”

“He’s a grown man who cares lol.”

“He forgot to switch to his private account.”

Samuel, 74, has been married to American actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson, 73, since 1980 and they have a daughter named Zoe (Samuel and LanTanya pictured in October)

“I’m dying hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.”

MailOnline has reached out to a Samuel spokesperson for comment.

Samuel, 74, has been married to American actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson, 73, since 1980, and they have a daughter named Zoe.

He and LaTanya met in college and have been married for 42 years.

Last year, Samuel said Vanity purse: “We’ve decided to say, “We’ll stick together no matter what. We’ll work it out.”

“He forgot to switch to his private account”: Samuel’s fans largely saw the funny side of the likes

“They are two people who respect, love and care for each other.”

The publication adds that when he became addicted to drugs in the early 1990s, it was his wife who helped him get into rehab.

He has been recovering for over 30 years now.

Samuel said, “She gave me the chance to be the man I was meant to be.”